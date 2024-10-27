Vilija Blinkeviciute, leader of the Social Democratic Party, speaks to the press at a polling station during the second round of voting in parliamentary elections in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday, October 27, 2024. AP

News

Europe

Lithuania election: Ruling Homeland Union Party concedes vote as Social Democrats take lead

Social Democrats ahead early in second round of country's parliamentary election

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 27, 2024