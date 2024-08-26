An Uber car on the streets of Berlin, Germany. The ride-hailing service is appealing against a fine from a Dutch regulator for alleged breach of data protection rules in Europe. Getty Images
An Uber car on the streets of Berlin, Germany. The ride-hailing service is appealing against a fine from a Dutch regulator for alleged breach of data protection rules in Europe. Getty Images
Uber fined €290 million by Dutch regulators
Ride-hailing service was accused of not properly protecting driver details when transferring data between Europe and the US