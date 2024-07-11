Smoke billows from the spire of Rouen Cathedral in Rouen, northern France. AFP
Smoke billows from the spire of Rouen Cathedral in Rouen, northern France. AFP

News

Europe

Rouen Cathedral's spire catches fire

Dark plume of smoke was seen rising from the historic building in the French city

author image
Gillian Duncan

11 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Rouen Cathedral's spire catches fire

Climate change may cool parts of Europe, scientists say

Approval of flying taxi heliport for Olympics sparks Paris legal action

Ariane 6 launch: Europe fights back in space race with Elon Musk

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah