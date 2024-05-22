Norway recognises state of Palestine in historic move

LATEST: Live updates as Norway, Spain and Ireland recognise state of Palestine

Norway on Wednesday recognised the state of Palestine in a highly symbolic move that is expected to be followed by Ireland and possibly other countries later in the day.

“The Norwegian government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: two states, living side by side, in peace and security.”

Israel responded by recalling its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland, in protest at what Foreign Minister Israel Katz described as “Irish-Norwegian stupidity parade”. Israeli politicians claim that recognition will embolden Hamas.

“Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem,” Mr Katz said on X ahead of Ireland's planned announcement.

Mr Katz threatened to do the same should Spain also recognise a Palestinian state.

Norway’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state will enter into force on May 28. “A number of other like-minded European countries will also formally recognise Palestine on that same date,” said Mr Store.

Recognition is a “means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict,” he said.

“It also sends a strong message to other countries to follow the example of Norway and a number of other European countries and recognise the state of Palestine. This could ultimately make it possible to resume the process towards achieving a two-state solution and give it renewed momentum.”

The recognition of Palestinian statehood by Norway comes almost eight months after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel began strikes on Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and abducting another 240.

The death toll from the Israeli onslaught on Gaza has now passed 35,600, and there has been a shift in public opinion in Europe in favour of recognition of Palestinian statehood, analysts say.

Most western countries have so far not recognised a Palestinian state and said that recognition can only take place as part of peace negotiations with Israel, effectively granting Israel a veto power.

Norway recognises Palestine as a state, in line with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

That means that Norway will consider Palestine to be an independent state with rights and duties this entails.

- PM @jonasgahrstore & FM @EspenBarthEidehttps://t.co/8I3IXYeRJt pic.twitter.com/nUNnlgndLE — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) May 22, 2024

“In the absence of a peace process and a political solution to the conflict, developments have gone in the wrong direction,” said Mr Store. “That is why we need to think differently and act accordingly. We can no longer wait for the conflict to be resolved before we recognise the state of Palestine.”

Those who defend recognition say that it will bring more security to the entire region.

“So many countries in the West say they support a two-state solution but only recognise one [Israel], so there's a contradiction,” said Haizam Amirah-Fernandez, professor of international relations at IE University in Madrid.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had long sought to stymie the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Successive Netanyahu governments have tried to prevent any possible negotiation and claim there is no way of establishing a Palestinian state. That is what led us to October 7 and its aftermath,” Mr Amirah-Fernandez told The National.

A vote at its General Assembly earlier this month showed overwhelming backing to recognise a Palestinian state.

“Efforts are under way to draw up a comprehensive Arab peace vision. A number of Arab countries are involved in this, and recognition of Palestine as a state is a key component,” said Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide.

“Norway is co-operating closely with Saudi Arabia and is taking active steps to mobilise European support for the Arab peace vision.”