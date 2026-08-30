Rain hampers flood rescue mission in Nepal and Tibet as thousands remain missing

At least 750 people are known to have been killed in Nepal and Tibet in last week’s floods, with 3,044 missing, authorities said on Sunday, as heavy rain fell, river levels swelled and rescuers were forced to move to higher ground.

Rescue operations have been suspended several times since Friday ​because of bad weather and concerns that a lake formed on the Nepal-China border by a mudslide from Wednesday's glacier collapse could trigger ⁠fresh flooding after it began overflowing into rivers in Nepal.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 90,000 people are likely to have been affected by the disaster, which China has linked to the effects of climate change.

Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, told his Nepalese counterpart the mudslide was the “most severe cross-border disaster” in recent years and that rescue operations were of unprecedented difficulty ​and complexity, Chinese ⁠state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Nepal's rescue mission is now focused on the hundreds of people believed to be trapped in tunnels at hydropower ​plants after a torrent of ice, rock, mud and debris crashed down Himalayan rivers.

Deaths in Nepal have risen to 734, with 2,498 missing and 7,514 rescued, the nation's disaster authority said.

The Nepalese Tourism Board said 261 foreign citizens have been rescued while 320 tourists are still not accounted for.

In China, 16 people had died in Gyirong County as of Saturday evening and 546 were missing, officials in Tibet told a press conference.

Among the 261 foreign citizens from 23 countries missing on the Tibetan side were 104 from Nepal, 49 from neighbouring India, as well as 33 Latvians, 18 Americans and 15 Britons, they said in China's first breakdown by nationality.

Beijing and Kathmandu are working together to identify missing citizens and foreigners, as well as strengthen co-operation in disaster prevention and mitigation, and climate-change response, CCTV said.

The UN has said the rough terrain and rain was making aid delivery “extremely difficult”.

'Glacier instability'

The UN co-ordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, told the BBC that Indian and Chinese rescue teams arrived on Saturday to provide extra support.

“But it's difficult to bring it to reach the people because the access is extremely difficult,” Ms Yahia said.

The government has begun “airlifting everything” by helicopter, while using drones to deliver the aid more effectively is being discussed within the government, the official said.

“The weather is not helping us,” she said.

Nepal says it does not need foreign help for general rescue, but Foreign Ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Chhetri said the country needed assistance in such areas as tunnel rescue, DNA testing, refrigerated storage for bodies and forensic identification of ​decomposed remains.

Indian and Chinese experts are on the ground helping efforts to open tunnels, Mr Chhetri said.

An elderly woman who survived the disaster is overcome at an army training centre in Trishuli, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: An elderly woman who survived the disaster is overcome at an…

The ‌lake that had formed upstream and threatened rescue operations ⁠had largely drained by Saturday evening, CCTV said. But drones ​detected a landslide late on Saturday 2.8km downstream of the lake, forming a new dam and ​a fresh pool of ‌water, CCTV said.

The authorities relocated rescue personnel near the Gyirong border crossing to safety, the broadcaster said.

The flood ⁠was “caused by glacier instability under the long-term effects of global warming”, CCTV reported, saying it was a “new and prominent feature ⁠of cryosphere disasters” on the Tibetan plateau.

The mudslide from the Nepalese side took six to seven minutes to reach the Gyirong border crossing, CCTV said, citing the findings of Chinese scientists. Dramatic surveillance footage shared worldwide showed torrents of water and debris engulfing buildings while people tried to flee.

China has mobilised more than 2,100 rescue workers and allocated at least 220 million yuan ($32.7 million) to support ​relief efforts. It is also providing emergency cash aid, disaster relief supplies, satellite and hydrological data and tunnel rescue experts to Nepal, CCTV said.

China used heavy-lift drones as helicopters began airdropping equipment and supplies to frontline rescuers near the border crossing. Soldiers have used life-detection equipment, drones and a navigation system to continue searching for those still missing.