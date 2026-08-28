Death toll from devastating Nepal-Tibet floods passes 500

More than 500 people have been killed in the devastating floods at the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet.

Nepal Police said in its latest update on Friday afternoon that 547 people are confirmed to have been killed so far, with a further 1,473 injured. More than 4,000 police personnel are responding to the disaster.

More than 1,000 people are missing in the Himalayan country and neighbouring China. More than 90,000 ​people ​are estimated to ​be directly affected ⁠by the Himalayan landslide and in ⁠urgent need of humanitarian ​assistance, the Red Cross said on Friday, as aid ⁠officials raised fears of further flooding.

“We believe that at least 93,000 people have been affected and ⁠are in great need,” said David Fisher, head ​of ⁠delegation for the International ‌Federation of Red Cross and Red ​Crescent Societies in Nepal.

Nepal is monitoring two lakes upstream of the flood zone, one of which began overflowing on Friday, an official with the country's Disaster Management Authority said.

Rescue teams continue the desperate search for survivors after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, causing a catastrophic flash flood.

Previous slide Next slide An elderly survivor is transported to a safer place in heavy machinery following flash flood and mudslide at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: An elderly survivor is transported to a safer place in heavy…

A flood survivor returns to home following a flash flood in Devighat Village, Nuwakot district, Nepal. EPA Show caption: A flood survivor returns to home following a flash flood in …

Houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district. AFP Show caption: Houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devigha…

A flood survivor returns to home following a flash flood in Devighat Village, Nuwakot district, Nepal. EPA Show caption: A flood survivor returns to home following a flash flood in …

A child, who was airlifted from Rasuwa district, receives first-aid at a mobile hospital inside the Maithali Barrack, an army training centre, which also serves as a primary base to airlift survivors following flash floods and mudslide at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: A child, who was airlifted from Rasuwa district, receives fi…

A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region, China. Reuters Show caption: A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and …

Relatives of flood victims stand outside the army base where survivors are brought by helicopters following a flash flood in Devighat Village, Nuwakot district, Nepal. EPA Show caption: Relatives of flood victims stand outside the army base where…

A drone view shows mud covering buildings following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: A drone view shows mud covering buildings following a flash …

A woman searches for her belongings at a damaged shop following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: A woman searches for her belongings at a damaged shop follow…

Army personnel walk past a helicopter landing with rescued flood-affected residents from flash floods, at an army camp in Battar Bazar town in Nepal's Nuwakot district . AFP Show caption: Army personnel walk past a helicopter landing with rescued f…

Women carry belongings from their damaged homes after a flash flood and a mudslide, in Galchhi, Nepal. Reuters Show caption: Women carry belongings from their damaged homes after a flas…





















Authorities in Nepal are using helicopters to search for survivors and drop emergency supplies to thousands of people stranded in towns and valleys after the floods swept away a road filled with trekkers and pilgrims that connects Kathmandu with Lhasa in Tibet.

On Thursday the UAE announced a $10 million humanitarian aid package to bolster critical relief efforts. The crucial financial assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Dr Tareq Al Amiri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, emphasised that the Emirates would continue to take a leading role in supporting responses to disasters and crises around the world.

Dr Al Amiri said a team from the agency was working with local authorities and international organisations to ensure that support is provided to affected groups.

The National on Thursday visited hospitals in Nepal where staff were working around the clock to treat those injured in the floods.

“The flood took my wife and child. It took everyone,” said Girilal Budhathoki, who was among those receiving care. His brother Newall desperately sought to console him as he admitted that he no longer wanted to live.

Sitting beside Girilal at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Newall recalled the moment he realised his brother had survived the flood but that most of his family had not.

“There was no chance to save anyone,” Newall said. “Nobody knew it was coming.”