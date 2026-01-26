The death toll ⁠from a ferry accident ​in the southern Philippines has risen to 15, with 316 ‌people rescued, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday, as ​the search continued for dozens still missing.

The accident occurred at 1:50am on Monday while the passenger vessel, ‌MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo, in ‍Sulu province, after ‍departing from Zamboanga, the coastguard said. The vessel was operating within ⁠its authorised passenger capacity of 352, and had 332 passengers and 27 crew members on board, it added.

Search and rescue teams scouring the area in relatively calm waters have helped to speed up operations, coastguard Commander Romel Dua, of the Southern Mindanao District, said by phone. He said 28 people are still missing.

Mr Dua said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the accident. Military aircraft and vessels have been posted to assist rescue efforts, he added.

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the ⁠island province of Basilan, shared clips from ​the scene at ‍Isabela port, in Mindanao, on Facebook, showing survivors being ushered off boats, with ⁠some wrapped in ‌thermal blankets and others being carried on stretchers.

Mr Hataman told DZBB ⁠radio that most survivors were doing well, but several ⁠elderly passengers required emergency medical care. He added that authorities were still cross-checking the passenger manifest as rescue efforts continued.

Scores of people die each year in ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands with a patchy record on maritime safety.