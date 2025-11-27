Death toll rises to 55 in Hong Kong tower block fire

Hong Kong firefighters were on Thursday searching scorched high-rise buildings for more than 270 people missing a day after the city was hit by its worst blaze in decades.
At least 51 people were killed at the scene of the fire in the Tai Po district, while four died in hospital, fire service officials told a media conference. At least 279 people are still unaccounted for.
Officials added that blazes in four of the eight apartment blocks in the estate had been extinguished and three fires were now under control. One building was not affected by the blaze.
Firefighters have been battling the flames since Wednesday afternoon, when the fire spread across seven of the eight buildings in the complex. Authorities said the operation to extinguish the remaining fires could last until the evening.
Hong Kong's anti-corruption body said it launched an investigation into renovation work at the complex. "In view of the immense public interest involved, the ICAC [Independent Commission Against Corruption] today set up a task force to launch a full investigation into possible corruption in the grand renovation project of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po," the commission said in a statement.
Thick smoke has poured out of the complex in Tai Po district, a northern suburb of Hong Kong near the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences over a firefighter killed in the blaze and extended sympathies to the families of the dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported. He also urged efforts to minimise casualties and losses.
The fire was the deadliest in Hong Kong in years. In November 1996, 41 people died in a commercial building in Kowloon as a fire raged for about 20 hours.
As fires burn in Tai Po, three men – the directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company – have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Police have not directly named the company where they work. "We have reason to believe that those in charge of the construction company were grossly negligent,” said Eileen Chung, a senior superintendent of police.
The Wang Fuk Court housing complex, where the fire started, is home to 2,000 residential apartments.
About 900 people were evacuated to temporary shelters overnight. Hong Kong leader John Lee said officials would carry out the immediate inspections of all housing estates across the city that are undergoing major renovations to ensure scaffolding and construction materials meet safety standards.
Videos showed burning lengths of bamboo scaffolding tumbling to the ground as firefighters battled the blaze, while fire engines and ambulances lined the road below complex.
The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread on bamboo scaffolding that had been set up around the exterior of the complex in the city’s Tai Po district.
Live video from the scene showed firefighters aiming water at the intense flames from high up on ladder lorries.
The fire department said on Wednesday that it had received reports at 2.51pm that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court. By 6.22pm it had been upgraded to a No. 5 alarm, the city's highest. Strong winds fanned the flames causing the blaze to spread to seven of the complex's eight blocks. Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world where bamboo is still widely used for scaffolding in construction.
The government moved to start phasing out the city’s use of its bamboo scaffolding in March, citing safety. It announced that 50% of public construction works would be required to use metal frames instead.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong's Transport Department said that due to the fire, an entire section of the Tai Po road, one of Hong Kong's two main highways, has been closed and buses are being diverted.
Five people died after a fire broke out in a densely populated residential building in Hong Kong's bustling Kowloon district in April last year. Tai Po is a suburban area in the northern part of Hong Kong in the New Territories and near the border with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen.
