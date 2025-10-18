Pakistan and Afghanistan hold peace talks in Doha to end week of bloodshed

Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan arrived in Doha for talks on Saturday after air strikes and days of clashes fuelled fears of a burgeoning regional war.
More than a dozen people have been killed and hundreds wounded on both sides in the latest wave of fighting between the neighbours. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants who carry out attacks in border areas, notably the Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban. The charge is rejected by Kabul. The Pakistani Taliban is ideologically aligned with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, but a separate entity.
On Friday night Pakistan attacked sites across the border, killing at least 10 people in Afghanistan including civilians, after an initial 48-hour ceasefire expired. The truce has now been extended for the Doha talks.
Fierce ground fighting between the one-time allies and Pakistani air strikes across their contested 2,600-kilometre frontier began after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had increased attacks inside Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan. The administration in Kabul denies this and has accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation.
The Afghan delegation in Doha includes the defence minister and head of the national intelligence agency, the ruling Taliban said. Pakistan is sending its defence minister and intelligence chief.
Pakistan said talks would focus on “immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border.”
Regional powers including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have called for de-escalation, as the violence threatens to destabilise a region where groups including ISIS and Al Qaeda are trying to resurface.
A 48-hour ceasefire intended to pause hostilities expired on Friday evening. Hours later, Pakistan struck across the border.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused Kabul of acting as "a proxy of India" and "plotting" against Islamabad.
Afghanistan have withdrawn from a T20 tri-series, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next month, following the escalating tensions.
Deadly border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan - in pictures
Pakistan is grappling with surging militancy, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan. It also accuses its nuclear-armed neighbour and biggest rival India of backing armed groups, without providing any evidence.
Its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, urged Afghans to choose “mutual security over perpetual violence and progress over hardline obscurantism.”
“The Taliban must rein in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he told an audience on Saturday at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
