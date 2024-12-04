Soldiers try to enter the main hall of the National Assembly on Tuesday, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol had declared martial law. AFP
Soldiers try to enter the main hall of the National Assembly on Tuesday, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol had declared martial law. AFP

News

Asia

South Korea lifts emergency martial law order after fierce opposition

Move follows protesters and parliament rejecting rare order issued by Yoon Suk Yeol over internal politics

Willy Lowry
Willy Lowry
Washington

December 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today