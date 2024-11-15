New Delhi air pollution forces schools to move to online learning

Authorities in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/11/13/delhi-pollution-aqi-smog/" target="_blank">New Delhi</a> closed primary schools and imposed vehicle and construction restrictions on Friday, as air pollution levels in the Indian capital remained “severe”. The government-run Central Pollution Control Board said air quality readings in parts of the city were above 400, the threshold to be considered "severe". Swiss technology company IQAir, which analyses global pollution data, reported a score of 856. Thick toxic smog has blanketed the city in recent weeks, with visibility dropping to 400 metres in at least two areas. New Delhi's satellite cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon, were also affected by the smog. Experts say an air quality reading between 400 and 500 on the government's scale is equal to smoking 25 cigarettes a day. Authorities said the level of PM 2.5 – fine particles in the air blamed for lung and heart diseases – reached 494 microns per cubic metre, almost 100 times more than the World Health Organisation's safe limit. Pollution in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/03/22/delhi-worlds-most-polluted-capital-as-62-other-indian-cities-top-air-pollution-list/" target="_blank">Indian capital</a> reached severe levels on Thursday, prompting authorities to impose restrictions. Delhi interim Chief Minister Atishi announced that in-person lessons at primary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/01/11/new-delhi-parents-consider-leaving-indias-most-polluted-city-over-health-concerns/" target="_blank">schools</a> were suspended until further notice. “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” she said on X. The Commission for Air Quality Management, the federal air pollution monitoring agency, announced a ban on construction and demolition activities and imposed restrictions on the use of certain petrol and diesel vehicles in New Delhi and its satellite cities. Those found to have breached the order faced fines of 20,000 rupees ($236). The use of diesel generators, except in emergencies, has also been halted. Authorities will also increase road sweeping and spray water on major routes to suppress dust levels. New Delhi struggles with toxic air pollution throughout the year, with smog created by vehicle emissions, dust from construction work and industrial pollution. Research by the Centre for Science and Environment in New Delhi found that vehicle emissions generate half of the city’s air pollution.