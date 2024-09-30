Rescuers trying to reach missing people after floods kill more than 170 in Nepal

Emergency workers used zip lines and rafts in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nepal/" target="_blank">Nepal</a> on Monday to search for people buried under mud after the Himalayan nation was ravaged by floods and landslides over the weekend that killed more than 170 people. Large swathes of the mountainous nation were inundated for days following flash <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/floods-in-india-and-nepal-kill-189-and-displace-nearly-4-million-people-1.1051273" target="_blank">floods</a> and landslides caused by torrential rains on Friday. Kathmandu, the capital city, was the hardest hit by flooding and remained cut off on Sunday as three motorways were blocked by landslides, while hundreds of homes and power lines were buried in mud across several neighbouring districts. Nepal’s Home Ministry on Sunday said that at least 172 people were killed, 42 others were missing and more than 100 were injured. It added that more than 4,000 people had been rescued, with helicopters, motorboats and rafts used to bring stranded households to safety on Monday as the weather began to improve. Nepal Armed Police Forces used <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/26/all-you-need-to-know-about-omans-new-zipline-the-worlds-longest-over-water/" target="_blank">ziplines</a> to traverse a flooded river in Lalitpur, south of Kathmandu. In other neighbourhoods, rescuers were using rafts in flooded areas and cleared mud with their bare hands and shovels. Bulldozers were being used to clear nearly two dozen sections of major motorways leading into Kathmandu that had been blocked by debris. “All security agencies have been mobilised for search and rescue operations and will continue high priority,” Nepal Home Ministry said on Sunday. The government announced the closure of schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days. Deadly floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is worsening them. Entire neighbourhoods in Kathmandu were inundated after the heaviest rains in more than two decades, with the capital temporarily cut off from the rest of Nepal after landslides blocked motorways. At least 35 people were buried alive when a landslide engulfed vehicles on a motorway south of Kathmandu, Nepal Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. "Our focus is on search and rescue, including people who have been stranded on highways," home ministry spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari told AFP. Nepal's weather bureau said preliminary data from stations in 14 districts measured record-breaking rain in the 24 hours to Saturday morning. A monitoring station at the Kathmandu airport recorded about 240 millimetres (9.4 inches) of rain, the highest figure since 2002. The summer monsoon from July to September brings South Asia 70-80 per cent of its annual rain and is vital for agriculture and food production in a region home to about two billion people. But monsoon rains also bring widespread death and destruction in the form of floods and landslides. Experts say climate change has worsened their frequency and intensity. More than 300 people have died in Nepal in rain-related disasters this year. “I’ve never before seen flooding on this scale in Kathmandu,” Arun Bhakta Shrestha, the environmental risks expert at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Lalitpur in Nepal, said.