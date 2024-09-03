Junior doctors hold posters during a protest to demand the resignation of a city police commissioner and condemn the rape and murder of a medic, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024. AFP
Junior doctors hold posters during a protest to demand the resignation of a city police commissioner and condemn the rape and murder of a medic, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024. AFP

News

Asia

India's West Bengal state proposes death penalty for rape after doctor's murder

Bill passed on Tuesday will be sent to the state governor and then to the President of India to be signed into law

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

September 03, 2024