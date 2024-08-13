Indian doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services 'indefinitely' in protest over the sexual assault and killing of a graduate medic. AFP
Protesting Kolkata doctors claim cover-up in killing of trainee Indian medic after arrest

Striking staff say more than one person was probably involved in the crime and are pushing for compensation for her family

Taniya Dutta
13 August, 2024