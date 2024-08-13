Indian doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services 'indefinitely' in protest over the sexual assault and killing of a graduate medic. AFP
Protesting Kolkata doctors claim cover-up in killing of trainee Indian medic after arrest
Striking staff say more than one person was probably involved in the crime and are pushing for compensation for her family