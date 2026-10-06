Russia tells WHO there are no plague cases as Rubio calls for more information on lab worker's death

Russian authorities told the World Health Organisation on Tuesday that there were no cases of plague ​in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, where a laboratory worker at a plague research institute died last week.

Moscow had previously told the WHO that authorities were investigating whether pneumonic plague had caused her death.

“No case of this dangerous disease has been recorded in the city of Irkutsk,” Russian authorities said in an official response to a WHO request, read out by Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the ​UN health agency, at a Geneva press briefing.

Russian authorities also told the WHO that they had identified the ​people in contact with the ‌dead laboratory worker and that ⁠test results for dangerous infectious ​pathogens were negative.

Rubio request

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russia should reveal more about the laboratory worker's death.

“I think it's incumbent upon Russia ​to ⁠obviously share ‌more information with the world,” Mr Rubio ​told reporters in Iceland. “We're watching it very closely, hour by hour.”

He ​said the US ‌had “measures” available ⁠to help Russia ​if the situation turned out to ​be ‌more serious than has so far ⁠been acknowledged, but it needed to know ⁠more before it could step in.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would help, and added that the outbreak was a “big problem for Russia.”

The ​WHO has previously said that the risk of plague to the general population appeared to be low.