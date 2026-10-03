Takreem Foundation supports Lebanese children at 15th anniversary awards event

The Takreem Foundation has raised funds for its mentorship programme and a Lebanese non-profit group dedicated to supporting children, Afel, at an event in Paris celebrating its 15 years of operations.

An auction led by Christie's brought together work by internationally acclaimed artists such as the Lebanese painter, Nabil Nahas, and the Syrian-American, Simone Fattal, at an awards ceremony that honours Arab achievements.

“The auction, held both in person and online, offered guests and supporters beyond Paris an opportunity to contribute to the foundation's philanthropic mission,” Takreem said.

Takreem founder Ricardo Karam called for empathy and solidarity. Photo: Flickr Show caption: Takreem founder Ricardo Karam called for empathy and solidar…

Afel – l'Association du Foyer de L'Enfant Libanais – has supported vulnerable children and families in Lebanon since 1976, providing protection, education, care and family support to help children in difficult circumstances rebuild their lives. Over five decades, the association has accompanied more than 10,000 children.

The Takreem mentorship programme connects emerging young professionals with accomplished leaders, laureates and members of the foundation's international network, offering guidance, access to expertise and opportunities for professional and personal development.

This year's award winners included leading figure in the international luxury industry Patrick Chalhoub, CMA CGM Group chief executive Rodolphe Saade, philanthropist Sheikha Paula Al Sabah and global energy intelligence pioneer Raja Sidawi, whose “achievements have helped shape their respective fields and whose contributions extend far beyond their countries of origin,” Takreem said.

Christie's oversaw an auction of works by internationally acclaimed artists. Photo: Flickr Show caption: Christie's oversaw an auction of works by internationally ac…

Takreem founder Ricardo Karam highlighted that recognition must extend beyond celebrating individual success to inspire others.

Mr Karam called for empathy, solidarity and a renewed commitment to building bridges across communities and generations, against a backdrop of conflict, polarisation and humanitarian suffering throughout the world.

“We may not be able to stop every war or heal every wound,” he said. “But we can fight indifference with empathy, confront hatred with love and overcome division by building bridges.”

The anniversary gathering also brought together members of Takreem's international network of laureates, trustees and supporters.

CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade was among the award winners at the fundraising dinner in Paris. Photo: Flickr Show caption: CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade was among the award winners at th…

Guests included prominent political figures past and present, such as former French prime minister, Dominique de Villepin, and Saudi Council of Ministers adviser, Fahd Al Rasheed. Also in attendance was Lebanese-French TV host, Lea Salameh, and artist and philanthropist, Jean Boghossian.

Since its creation in 2010, Takreem Foundation has honoured exceptional people and institutions from across the Arab world and its diaspora, bringing greater international visibility to their achievements and contributions.

Over the years, the foundation has evolved into a global community of leaders, innovators, artists, academics and philanthropists, creating opportunities for dialogue and collaboration across generations and cultures.

Beyond the awards, Takreem has supported humanitarian causes, helped children pursue their education, assisted artists facing trying circumstances and developed projects connecting established leaders with emerging talents.