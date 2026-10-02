Record-breaking heatwave drought cost European agriculture $3.6bn

France suffered the worst effects of a record-breaking drought and exceptionally high temperatures this summer across Europe.

European agriculture is expected to face $3.6 billion in losses after a reduction in grain production of 16 million tonnes.

The French crop was down by 5.8 million tonnes worth €1.47 billion ($1.65 billion), followed by Hungary, the UK, Germany and Spain, according to the September forecast of the cereals industry, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said on Friday.

“This summer’s extreme heat and drought has been unprecedented, costing Europe production equivalent to the entire grain output of Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands combined," said Tom Lancaster, farming analyst at the unit.

"At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, climate change is reducing our continent's productive capacity and food security when we can least afford it."

French farmers were among the worst hit by this summer's high temperatures as their fields were scorched by the sun. AFP Show caption: French farmers were among the worst hit by this summer's hig…

European diesel and fertiliser prices surged after the Iran war and remain increased, as the volatile price of fossil fuels significantly increased farmers’ costs.

High energy prices

Inflation in Europe is expected to remain above 3 per cent in September and may approach 4 per cent by the end of the year, pushing governments to spend more on subsidies to contain discontent despite tight budgets.

"We believe that, in the face of rising inflation due to global energy prices, it is necessary to grant [EU] member states additional flexibility to support families and businesses," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

Previous figures from Cocereal, a Brussels-based European body representing the cereal, oilseed, rice and olive oil sectors, estimated losses at €1.8 billion.

The difference can be explained by relentless heat that hit the continent in July and August, with cities such as Dublin and Prague in August recording their hottest day since measurements began.

Extreme heat affects kernel filling for wheat and maize pollination and reduced the maize area.

"This year, on my farm, all my crops have been affected. Winter crops have been the least affected, despite yield losses of 25 per cent," French cereal farmer Sebastien Neveux said.

"But for spring and summer crops, it’s quite simply a disaster. Sunflowers, for example, yielded 0.7 tonnes per hectare instead of the usual 1.5 to 2, which is a 60 per cent loss."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is one of many European politicians calling for extended subsidies to contain the effect of inflation. Bloomberg Show caption: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is one of many Europea…

Mr Lancaster called on states to "move faster" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero and reduce the effects of man-made climate change.

Scientists at World Weather Attribution have found that the June heatwave would have been "virtually impossible" 50 years ago without climate change.

"Governments and business will have to invest in soil health and other regenerative farming measures to boost the resilience of Europe’s farms in the face of these climate impacts," Mr Lancaster said.

The effects of this summer have been felt well beyond the grain harvest, with the European Commission Joint Research Centre recently estimating that yields for soybeans are down 15 per cent, for potatoes 7 per cent and for sugar beet 11 per cent.