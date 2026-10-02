From Yasmina El Abd to Shahd AlShehail, the Arab names joining Business of Fashion 500

Fashion’s centre of gravity is shifting, and the latest edition of the Business of Fashion 500 list offers another measure of where influence now lies.

Since 2013, the annual BoF 500 has tracked the people shaping the global fashion industry, from designers and executives to artists, athletes and cultural figures.

Its latest edition adds a new coterie of international and regional names, including designers Dario Vitale and Julie Kegels, actress Teyana Taylor, actor Connor Storrie and athletes Naomi Osaka, Alysa Liu and Eileen Gu.

The list is also a reflection of fashion’s increasingly diffuse power base. Alongside the traditional centres of Paris, Milan, London and New York, the 2026 edition gives greater visibility to talent emerging from markets across the Middle East and beyond.

“At a moment when the world is focused on borders, fashion's strength remains its openness,” says Imran Amed, founder and chief executive of The Business of Fashion. “The BoF 500 is our annual reminder of that: a community of people from every corner of the world – and every corner of the industry – whose talent and tenacity are shaping what comes next.”

Four new names from the Arab world join the list this year, reflecting the region’s growing role in fashion, culture and creative enterprise.

The selection is based on nominations from existing BoF 500 members, global industry intelligence and research by BoF’s editorial team. The index now comprises 1,713 people representing 104 nationalities.

The broader BoF 500 continues to expand its definition of fashion influence – recognising not simply those designing clothes, but the cultural figures, entrepreneurs, athletes and creative forces helping to determine what fashion means next.

Shahd AlShehail, founder of Abadia, Saudi Arabia

A look by Abadia shown as part of the Saudi 100 exhibition at Milan Fashion Week in September 2022. Photo: Saudi 100 Show caption: A look by Abadia shown as part of the Saudi 100 exhibition a…

Shahd AlShehail founded Abadia in 2019 as an ethical fashion house rooted in cultural storytelling, craftsmanship and community. The brand explores the space between masculine and feminine codes while drawing on Saudi heritage and traditional techniques. In 2021, Abadia became the first Saudi label to join Net-a-Porter, helping bring the kingdom’s craft traditions to a global audience.

Zainab Alabdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com, Kuwait

Zainab Abdulaziz Alabdulrazzaq attends the BoF500 Gala in 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Zainab Abdulaziz Alabdulrazzaq attends the BoF500 Gala in 20…

Kuwaiti entrepreneur Zainab Alabdulrazzaq founded 3oud.com in 2015 as a fashion portal and digital media platform covering regional and international fashion. Its mix of runway coverage, interviews and partnerships with brands has made it a platform for documenting the Middle East’s increasingly connected fashion scene.

Sarah Hermez, founder of Creative Space, Lebanon

Sarah Hermez is the founder of Creative Space, which offers free fashion education to students in Lebanon. Bryan Denton for The National Show caption: Sarah Hermez is the founder of Creative Space, which offers …

For Sarah Hermez, fashion is as much about access as aesthetics. After studying fashion design at Parsons, she founded Creative Space in Beirut in 2011, offering free fashion education to disadvantaged students. The initiative has developed into an important platform for emerging creative talent in Lebanon and reflects Hermez’s belief in fashion as a vehicle for social change.

Yasmina El Abd, actress and singer, Egypt

Yasmina El Abd at the Dior women's spring/summer 2027 show in Paris. AFP Show caption: Yasmina El Abd at the Dior women's spring/summer 2027 show i…

Egyptian actress and singer Yasmina El Abd, TN magazine's February 2026 cover star, has built a career across Arabic, English and French, beginning her acting career at nine. She is best known internationally for her roles in Finding Ola and Theodosia, as well as Daughters of Abdul-Rahman and the award-winning short The Shadow of Cairo. In early 2026, she was named a regional and global brand ambassador for Dior across beauty, fashion and jewellery.