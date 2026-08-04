Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi target at Najran Airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Tuesday that they carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” at Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi officials.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack achieved a “precise strike” and was conducted in response to what the group said were Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah governates.

“We affirm to the Saudi enemy that any violation of our airspace will not go unanswered and unpunished,” the Houthis' statement said.

On July 25, the group claimed to have targeted Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in Jizan and Yanbu. Houthi claims have in the past been exaggerated.

Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes on what it said were Houthi military facilities and said it would protect commercial ​shipping, accusing the rebels of serving foreign agendas.

The Houthis announced a “maritime embargo” on Saudi Arabia on July 20, sparking fears of further chaos for Gulf trade.

The move, which the Houthis described as a response to a Saudi blockade of Yemen, threatened to worsen the regional conflict and shut off a critical route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

On July 13, Saudi Arabia came under a missile attack by the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis said at the time that air defences “dealt with a threat from ballistic missiles”, launched by the group against the south of the kingdom.

The rebels' attacks followed strikes that hit the international airport in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen. While the Yemeni government claimed responsibility, the rebels pointed at Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has led an ⁠Arab coalition battling the Houthis for more than a decade since the Iran-aligned fighters captured Sanaa in 2014.

The Yemeni civil war, during which ⁠hundreds of thousands of people died from fighting and famine, has been paused under a ceasefire since 2022.

But that truce broke down last month, with the Houthis effectively joining the wider war their Iranian allies have waged since being attacked by the US and Israel.