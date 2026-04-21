Egypt's Rania Al Mashat to become head of UN's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Rania Al Mashat, a former Egyptian minister, as Executive Secretary of the world body's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (Escwa).

Ms Al Mashat will succeed Rola Dashti, whom Mr Guterres thanked for her service. Mourad Wahba will continue in an interim capacity until Ms Al Mashat assumes the role, the Secretary General's office said in a statement.

An expert in economic diplomacy, Ms Al Mashat brings more than 25 years of experience in macroeconomic policy, development finance and international co-operation. She served as a minister in Egypt from 2018 to 2026, holding portfolios including tourism, international co-operation and economic development.

She previously worked at the Central Bank of Egypt and the International Monetary Fund. She has also been involved with several global financial institutions.

Ms Al Mashat holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and has completed executive programmes at Harvard Kennedy School and Said Business School at the University of Oxford.

"I always say, 'When you choose public office, you serve where needed'. Today, that responsibility extends to a new chapter – one of international public service and one that is particularly close to my heart," she wrote on X after her appointment.

The Escwa comprises 21 Arab states and is one of the five regional commissions under the UN Economic and Social Council. Its main task is to promote the economic and social development of the region, working closely with other bodies such as the Arab League, Gulf Co-operation Council and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

Her appointment comes as the region undergoes an economic transformation and tackles climate challenges, as well as the instability caused by the Iran war.