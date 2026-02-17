Lawsuit filed against Spanish travel company over tourism in the West Bank

Three pro-Palestinian groups have filed a lawsuit against Spanish online travel company eDreams Odigeo, accusing it of profiting from tourism in areas considered to be illegally occupied by Israel under international law.

Spanish groups NOVACT, SUDS and Comite de Solidaridad Contra la Causa Arabe allege that eDreams engaged in money laundering under Spanish law by financially benefiting from listings and bookings in illegal settlements through its commercial agreements with Dutch online travel agency Booking.com and Travelscape, a subsidiary of US online travel platform Expedia.

The lawsuit says that eDreams has relied on hotel inventories supplied by these companies, including properties located in illegal settlements, since 2022. The company, which does not enter into agreements with property owners directly, also stands accused of monetising the listings and integrating the resulting commissions into its regular business income.

Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo is the target of a lawsuit linked to activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. Reuters Info

In Spain, money laundering involves concealing the illicit origin of funds or reintegrating them into the legal economy.

The accommodation was presented as legally located in Israel, said Spanish lawyer Saul Castro from rights group Centro Guernica 37, who worked on the case. “If corporations do not see that their actions may amount to criminal prosecution and may be deemed crimes, they will not stop carrying out business in the occupied territories," he told The National.

A similar case filed last summer was reportedly dismissed by the Madrid prosecutor's office under the grounds that Spain did not ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian territories.

De facto annexation

The lawsuit comes amid heightened attention on Israel's activities in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians living in the area, which is supposed to be part of a future Palestinian state, are the target of increasing violence from Israeli settlers who regularly attack their olive trees and vandalise property.

The Israeli government recently implemented measures to officially open land registration as state land in a move described by many as de facto annexation. It argues the territory is not occupied in legal terms because the land is disputed.

Centro Guernica 37 and SoMo, the Amsterdam-based Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations, said in a statement that they had completed seven test bookings in Spain between October 2024 and July 2025 on two websites owned and operated by eDreams. They said website hotels.edreams.com went offline in September but accomodation.edreams.es is still active.

"The complaint argues that income generated from settlement tourism, including platform commissions, booking fees and referral revenues, must be treated as proceeds of war crimes," the statement said.

Seven firms, including eDreams Odigeo, were taken off a UN list in September of companies operating in Israeli West Bank settlements. Israel says the list unfairly vilifies companies working legally.

An Israeli settlement near Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters Info

Travel agencies with offices in Europe, including Booking.com as well as Airbnb, have increasingly become the target of lawsuits by rights groups since an advisory opinion issued in July 2024 by the International Court of Justice stated the illegality of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

It says that states are “under an obligation not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Technical issues

The advisory opinion's vague wording has left ample room for interpretation, with many states ignoring it completely.

Spain is viewed as one of Europe's most pro-Palestinian countries. In September it passed a law banning the advertisement of services in the occupied territories as well as a ban on imported goods. The law fell short of banning services altogether.

The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Slovenia have passed or are in the process of adopting similar legislation.

The National has reached out to eDreams Odigeo, Booking.com and Expedia for comment.

In past contacts with Somo, eDreams has said it "is not the intention of eDreams to generate business or revenue from accommodations located in the occupied Palestinian territories or the occupied Syrian Golan". It said that 35 listings found by Somo in September 2025 on accommodation.edreams.es were “isolated technical discrepancies” and that they were carrying out an internal investigation.

Last month, Booking.com told Somo that its contract with eDreams had ended in September. Somo has also filed a criminal complaint against Booking.com in the Netherlands which is ongoing. Somo said that in the past, Booking.com has maintained that it does not violate international law.