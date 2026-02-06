US arrests 'key participant' in 2012 Libya attack that killed ambassador

The US has arrested a man accused of involvement in the attack on the American embassy in Libya in 2012, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Militants with Ansar Al Sharia attacked the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. The attack killed the ambassador, J Christopher Stevens, and State Department employee Sean Smith. A later nearby attack killed two CIA contractors.

“The FBI has arrested one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack. Zubayar Al Bakoush landed at Andrews Air Force Base at 3am this morning, he is in our custody,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters.

“We will prosecute this alleged terrorist to the fullest extent of the law. He'll face charges related to murder, terrorism, arson, among others.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said that Mr : “Never forget. Pam never forgot, the President never forgot, this FBI never forgot, and certainly US Attorney [Jeanine] Piero never forgot. When an act of terrorism of this magnitude strikes at the heart of our nation, we go to work.”