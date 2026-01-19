At least 21 killed in high-speed train crash in Spain

A high-speed train derailed and smashed into ⁠another oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday, killing at least 21 people.

The cause of the crash ​is not yet known, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters at a press conference at Atocha station ‌in Madrid. He said it was "really strange" that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, he added.

The accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, about 360km (223 ​miles) south of the capital Madrid. A regional health chief said 18 injured people had already been transferred to hospital, some with life-threatening wounds.

State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that the driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, was among those who died, and that a total of 100 people had been injured.

"The Iryo 6189 Malaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to ‌Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.

This is a developing story...