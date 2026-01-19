This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV teams in Madrid, shows emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain. AFP
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV teams in Madrid, shows emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain. AFP
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV teams in Madrid, shows emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain. AFP
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV teams in Madrid, shows emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain. AFP

News

At least 21 killed in high-speed train crash in Spain

The cause of the crash ​is not yet known

The National

January 19, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

A high-speed train derailed and smashed into ⁠another oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday, killing at least 21 people.

The cause of the crash ​is not yet known, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters at a press conference at Atocha station ‌in Madrid. He said it was "really strange" that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, he added.

The accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, about 360km (223 ​miles) south of the capital Madrid. A regional health chief said 18 injured people had already been transferred to hospital, some with life-threatening wounds.

State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that the driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, was among those who died, and that a total of 100 people had been injured.

"The Iryo 6189 Malaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to ‌Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.

This is a developing story...

Updated: January 19, 2026, 2:55 AM

Most popular today

1

Cartoon for January 19, 2026

2

My Ajman Rent: Italian swaps life in Dubai for Dh36,000 three-storey townhouse

3

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

4

Joy Awards 2026 winners list: Mohammed Fadl Shaker, Forest Whitaker, Millie Bobby Brown, Angham and more

5

I spent a week in Tehran amid the protests, and what I saw on the ground was different from what we see on TV

6

Syria's Al Shara recognises Kurdish citizenship, language and Nowruz festival in presidential decree

7

World must brace for turbulent two years, Davos report warns

8

Residents asked to pay Dh945 a month for parking second car in Dubai's Discovery Gardens

9

Musk clashes with Ryanair boss over SpaceX's Starlink internet

10

Revealed: The multimillion-dollar deliveries of black market goods by Israeli lorries into Gaza