At least 22 dead in Thailand train crash after crane falls on tracks

At least 22 people have been killed after a train travelling ‌from Thailand's capital was derailed when a construction crane fell ‌on top of one ‍of its carriages, police said.

Another 79 were injured in the incident on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230km north-east of Bangkok, the BBC reported.

The crane was working on a high-speed ⁠rail ‌project when it collapsed, hitting ⁠a train heading for Ubon Ratchathani province, Reuters reported. The train derailed and caught fire.

Rescue work was under way after the fire was put out.

Just under 200 people were on the train, based on its seating plan, the State Railway of Thailand said.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, ordered a “thorough and comprehensive investigation” into the cause.