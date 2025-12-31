  • Swimmers take part in the daily 1.5km journey from Manly Beach to Shelly Beach in Sydney, Australia, an event that began in 2008. Getty Images
  • Cambodians gather in Phnom Penh to welcome soldiers released by Thailand, after the countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire in deadly border clashes. AFP
  • Cannon are fired during the 211th ceremony of the Restoration of Geneva, which marks the withdrawal of Napoleon's troops in 1813. EPA
  • Palestinians play football at the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. AFP
  • A train bears the scars of a deadly head-on collision with another engine, on a track leading to Machu Picchu in south-eastern Peru. AFP
  • A yacht sails along the eastern coast of Tasmania, during the annual race between Sydney and Hobart. AFP
  • Bangladeshi security forces escort the body of former prime minister Khaleda Zia during her funeral in Dhaka. Reuters
  • Workers tend to flowers next to New Year's Eve display in Hanoi, Vietnam. AFP
News

Best photos of December 31: From Sydney swimmers to new year preparations in Hanoi

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 31, 2025

Updated: December 31, 2025, 10:47 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day