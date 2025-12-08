Hundreds of people gathered in Umayyad Square in Damascus celebrate the anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime. AFP
People gather for a congregational rain-seeking prayer at a park in Peshawar, Pakistan. EPA
Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. Reuters
Staff members at Budapest Zoo provide care to a three-month-old tiger that was seized having been kept illegally. AFP
Fireworks explode above a Christmas tree beside the Muhammad Al Amine Mosque in Beirut. EPA
A mahout riding a Sumatran elephant helps clear tree debris following flash floods in Meureudu, Indonesia. AFP
A duck-shaped hot air balloon during the Expo Transporte event at Francisco de Miranda Air Base in Caracas, Venezuela. AFP
The Bridge media summit at Adnec in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National
News

Best photos of December 8: Fall of Assad anniversary to Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 08, 2025

Updated: December 08, 2025, 12:47 PM
