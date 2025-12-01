A woman dries and salts fish in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
One of the 20 artworks displayed as part of the 14th Amsterdam Light Festival. AFP
The Four Seasons by the Italian artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo is displayed by the auction house Christie's in London. AFP
Giant panda Lei Lei eating bamboo at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan. EPA
Balloon handlers guide a Spider-Man balloon past Radio City Music Hall during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. AP
Christmas lights in Medellin, Colombia. AFP
Mahouts ride on painted elephants as they march to pay their respects to Thailand's late queen Sirikit in Bangkok. AFP
Artworks by Johnny Depp at the exhibition A Bunch of Stuff in Tokyo, Japan. EPA
A film screening and children's entertainment event held as part of the Gaza Children's Film Festival. AFP
Dancers during a rehearsal of Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker, created especially for the Birmingham Royal Ballet in 1990. PA
A man spreads flower petals for drying in a field in Lahore. AFP
A hot air balloon lifts off in New Delhi. AFP
A tree holding on to its autumn colour on the banks of the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia. Reuters
The Erfurt Christmas market opens on the cathedral square in Erfurt, Germany. AP
News

Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

From drying and salting fish in Lianyungang, China, to the opening of Erfurt's Christmas market

The National

December 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Main report
