Best Photos of November 30: Best minibus in Kenya to the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul

Members and fans of the Opposite Nganya matatu, Kenya’s iconic private minibus, celebrate their Best Matatu win at Nairobi’s 4th Nganya Awards. AFP
Members and fans of the Opposite Nganya matatu, Kenya’s iconic private minibus, celebrate their Best Matatu win at Nairobi’s 4th Nganya Awards. AFP
A man walks across mud and debris in a flood affected area in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Indonesia's Aceh province. AFP
A man walks across mud and debris in a flood affected area in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Indonesia's Aceh province. AFP
Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform party addresses his supporters at a campaign rally before the general elections in Masaka, Uganda. Reuters
Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform party addresses his supporters at a campaign rally before the general elections in Masaka, Uganda. Reuters
Police remove what appears to be a body bag from the site of a deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. AP
Police remove what appears to be a body bag from the site of a deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. AP
Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen of Finland compete during Day 3 of the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen of Finland compete during Day 3 of the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rain in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rain in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo. AFP
Yahya Akhzeiq sits in an abandoned Israeli army vehicle to charge his phone, in Gaza city. AFP
Yahya Akhzeiq sits in an abandoned Israeli army vehicle to charge his phone, in Gaza city. AFP
Members of the clergy during a prayer visit of Pope Leo XIV at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA
Members of the clergy during a prayer visit of Pope Leo XIV at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA

News

Best Photos of November 30: Best minibus in Kenya to the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Istanbul

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

PROFILE OF HALAN

Started: November 2017

Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport and logistics

Size: 150 employees

Investment: approximately $8 million

Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

On Women's Day

All or Nothing

Amazon Prime

Four stars

Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
While you're here
You might also like
Mountain%20Boy
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here ...
'Downton&nbsp;Abbey:&nbsp;A&nbsp;New&nbsp;Era'

Director: Simon Curtis

 

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan

 

Rating: 4/5

 
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The alternatives

• Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps.

• Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile.

• Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale.

2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users.

• PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases -  but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Qyubic
Started: October 2023
Founder: Namrata Raina
Based: Dubai
Sector: E-commerce
Current number of staff: 10
Investment stage: Pre-seed
Initial investment: Undisclosed 

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

The%20specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tank&nbsp;warfare

Lt Gen Erik Petersen, deputy chief of programs, US Army, has argued it took a “three decade holiday” on modernising tanks. 

“There clearly remains a significant armoured heavy ground manoeuvre threat in this world and maintaining a world class armoured force is absolutely vital,” the general said in London last week.

“We are developing next generation capabilities to compete with and deter adversaries to prevent opportunism or miscalculation, and, if necessary, defeat any foe decisively.”

While you're here
While you're here
Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
Updated: November 30, 2025, 11:04 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day