An art installation towers over revellers at the Midburn Festival in the Negev desert, in southern Israel, being held for the first time since 2022. EPA
Pope Leo XIV visits the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. AFP
A motorcyclist navigates floodwaters in Kangar, in Malaysia's Perlis state. EPA
Shoppers visit Nuernberger Christkindlesmarkt on the Christmas market's opening day, in Nuremberg, Germany. Reuters
Refugee children from Darfur, Sudan, play a skipping rope game at the Iridimi refugee camp, near Iriba, in eastern Chad. Reuters
Portugal's Jessica Silva, left, vies for the ball with Caitlin Dijkstra of the Netherlands during a friendly match at the Municipal de Braga stadium in Portugal. EPA
A Spider-Man inflatable floats down the street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. AFP
The Marksmen aerobatic team from South Africa performs at the Aero Asia exhibition in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province. AFP
News

Best Photos of November 29: Midburn Festival in Israel to Aero Asia in China

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 29, 2025

