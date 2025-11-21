Pictures of the week: from Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum to a balloon festival in Mexico

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, tour Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District, ahead of its opening. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman watch a flyover of military aircraft on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. AFP
Conor Benn lands a punch on Chris Eubank Jr during their middleweight boxing match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Reuters
A flooded area in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province, southern Vietnam. At least 40 people were killed when torrential rain caused flooding in four provinces in southern and central Vietnam. EPA
American driver Lia Block of ART Grand Prix (57) team during qualifying, ahead of F1 Academy Round 7 at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. AFP
Traffic passes an area covered with volcanic ash following the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, in Indonesia's East Java province. Reuters
England's Tommy Fleetwood plays a bunker shot, at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Getty Images
The funeral service for former US vice president Dick Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral. AFP
Former Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne performs with his band at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP
A general view of the installation In Light, Together by the artist Alexandra Gelis at the Noor Riyadh Festival 2025 in Riyadh. Getty Images
A Palestinian walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike the previous day, in Gaza city. AP Photo
The crescent moon rises behind Istanbul's Camlica mosque and Galata tower. AP
Fire tenders head to the site of an explosion in an industrial area of Ezeiza, Buenos Aires. Powerful blasts rocked the south of the Argentinian capital on the night of November 14, with at least 22 people sent to hospital. AFP
Visitors watch the exhaust of a modified Honda City during the International Autoshow 2025 in Bengaluru, India. AFP
Soumaina Adam Sein, 26, queues at Oure Cassoni camp in Chad as the UN anticipates a refugee surge after the fall of Sudan’s last army stronghold in Darfur on October 26. AFP
Workers clean the windows of a building in Doha, Qatar. Reuters
Municipal workers from Mosul push a stranded bus through floodwater after heavy rain in Mosul, Iraq. Reuters
A Yemeni child plays football in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
An adult female Masai giraffe rears on her hind legs as she resists efforts by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers to guide her into a transport crate using ropes during a relocation. AFP
Hindu devotees light Diyas, oil lamps made from clay or mud, to mark the auspicious last Monday of the Kartika month, at a temple in Bangalore, India. EPA
The second Manar Abu Dhabi second public light art exhibition has opened in the UAE capital. Victor Besa / The National
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani serves food in a soup kitchen in the Bronx as the grapples with food insecurity affecting nearly 1.8 million residents. EPA
Artist Mundano intervenes in the installation Ashes of the Forest, a work created in collaboration with the NGO Greenpeace and presented in the Blue Zone at Cop30 in Belem, Brazil. EPA
A fire at a residential building damaged by a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP
Snow covers St Andrew's Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland, England. PA
Floodwaters in Nha Trang, in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa. AFP
An Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Tair Filsay. AFP
The Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central airport. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A fisherman casts his net in the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. AFP
Hot-air balloons are launched over the city of Leon, Mexico, during the 2025 International Balloon Festival. AFP
News

Pictures of the week: from Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum to a balloon festival in Mexico

Striking images from around the world

The National

November 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: November 21, 2025, 6:00 PM
