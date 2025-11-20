Best Photos of November 20: Seal with young pup and a blast in Lebanon

A seal with young pup Blakeney Point in Norfolk, UK. PA
A seal with young pup Blakeney Point in Norfolk, UK. PA
U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and businessman Elon Musk at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington. Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and businessman Elon Musk at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington. Reuters
Snow covers St Andrew's Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland, England. PA
Snow covers St Andrew's Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland, England. PA
Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the light festival Noor Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the light festival Noor Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Rescue workers at a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian strike on Ternopil, Ukraine, on Wednesday. AP
Rescue workers at a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian strike on Ternopil, Ukraine, on Wednesday. AP
A man sells bubble toys at the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. AFP
A man sells bubble toys at the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. AFP
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of river Yamuna laden with polluted foam, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. AFP
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of river Yamuna laden with polluted foam, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. AFP
Ground covered in volcanic ash after a pyroclastic flow during yesterday's eruption of Mount Semeru in Supiturang village, Lumajang, East Java. AFP
Ground covered in volcanic ash after a pyroclastic flow during yesterday's eruption of Mount Semeru in Supiturang village, Lumajang, East Java. AFP
Floodwaters in Nha Trang, in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa. AFP
Floodwaters in Nha Trang, in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa. AFP
An Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Tair Filsay. AFP
An Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese village of Tair Filsay. AFP

News

Best Photos of November 20: Seal with young pup and a blast in Lebanon

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203
%3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Whiile you're here
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015

- At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

On Women's Day
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

EXPATS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Updated: November 20, 2025, 10:19 AM
Photos of the DayPhotography