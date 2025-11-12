The northern lights over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England. PA
A flooded street in Naivasha, Kenya, about 90km north-west of Nairobi. EPA
An Afghan baker in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province. AFP
More than 350 bagpipers perform at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, breaking the world record for largest bagpipe ensemble, beating the previous record of 333 set in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2012. Getty Images
Veteran's Day at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. AP
Art installation The Shen by Mert Ege Kose during the fifth running of the Forever is Now art exhibition by Art d’Egypte at the Giza pyramids necropolis. AFP
A Chinese People's Liberation Army honour guard member holds a flag during a welcoming ceremony for Spanish King Felipe VI in Beijing. AFP
A displacement camp in Nuseirat, Gaza. AFP
The opening of carnival season in Cologne, Germany. AP
News

Best photos of November 12: bright Northern Lights to carnival in Germany

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 12, 2025

Updated: November 12, 2025, 11:18 AM
