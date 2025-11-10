Iraqi policemen holding national flags queue to vote shortly after polling stations opened for parliamentary elections, in Baghdad. EPA
People visit Dolmabahce Palace, where modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk died 87 years ago, on the anniversary of his death, in Istanbul. Reuters
A displaced Palestinian attempts to climb on a lorry on Salah Al Din road in central Gaza, in a bid to obtain humanitarian aid. AFP
Security officials guard the area as seized illegal drugs are burnt in Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA
Volunteers work on the first phase of exhuming victims of repression during the Spanish Civil War and the Franco regime at the mass grave expected to contain up to 150 bodies, in Ejea de los Caballeros, Zaragoza Province. AFP
US President Donald Trump reads the oath for people re-enlisting to the army as he attends the NFL game between Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at North-west Stadium in Landover, Maryland. AFP
A road destroyed by storm surges brought about by Super Typhoon Fung-wong in Dipaculao, the Philippines. Getty Images
The Amir-Kabir dam is running at low capacity on the Karaj river in Alborz province, northern Iran. EPA
Best photos of November 10: From elections in Iraq to drought in Iran

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 10, 2025

