Best photos of November 9: A political rally in Senegal to elections in Iraq

Supporter of Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko dance at a rally in Dakar. AFP
Supporter of Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko dance at a rally in Dakar. AFP
Members of the public gather for the annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in central London, to honour those killed in the line of duty. Getty Images
Members of the public gather for the annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in central London, to honour those killed in the line of duty. Getty Images
Palestinians left hungry by Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip run towards lorries carrying aid from the World Food Programme, in Deir Al Balah. AP
Palestinians left hungry by Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip run towards lorries carrying aid from the World Food Programme, in Deir Al Balah. AP
A woman is distraught after her home was razed by a tornado with winds of up to 250kph, in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Brazil. AFP
A woman is distraught after her home was razed by a tornado with winds of up to 250kph, in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Brazil. AFP
Residents queuing to register at an evacuation centre as they prepare to shelter from Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, in Manila, the Philippines. Reuters
Residents queuing to register at an evacuation centre as they prepare to shelter from Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, in Manila, the Philippines. Reuters
Julia Robinson of the Jillaroos scores a try during the rugby league Pacific Cup final between the Australian side and New Zealand Ferns, at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. EPA
Julia Robinson of the Jillaroos scores a try during the rugby league Pacific Cup final between the Australian side and New Zealand Ferns, at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. EPA
Some athleticism from Novak Djokovic, 38, during the ATP 250 final against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens. The Serb won 2-1 in sets. AP
Some athleticism from Novak Djokovic, 38, during the ATP 250 final against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens. The Serb won 2-1 in sets. AP
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside a polling station during special voting, two days before the polls open to the public, for a parliamentary election, in Mosul, Iraq. Reuters
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside a polling station during special voting, two days before the polls open to the public, for a parliamentary election, in Mosul, Iraq. Reuters

News

Best photos of November 9: A political rally in Senegal to elections in Iraq

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Various Artists 
Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)
​​​​​​​

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Habtoor interview
While you're here
CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES
%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMaly%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mo%20Ibrahim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.6%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2015%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%2C%20planning%20first%20seed%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GCC-based%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
How Beautiful this world is!
While you're here
Updated: November 09, 2025, 10:21 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day

Most popular today

1

Dubai’s new housing supply fails to keep pace with population growth

2

My Dubai Rent: Researcher finds her home in Business Bay with 'one of the lowest rents in the city'

3

Revealed: UK embassy worker in Tel Aviv owns property in settlement built by movement sanctioned by Britain

4

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate launches Abu Dhabi flavour

5

Philippines cancels hundreds of flights in preparation for Super Typhoon Fung-wong

6

Seven car brands driving change in the UAE market

7

Miss Universe 2025 controversy explained: Walk-outs, tears and legal threats

8

Who’s winning Physical: Asia? Latest leaderboard and Death Match country eliminations

9

Inside Dubai's new $100m school leading UAE's super premium education vision

10

Novak Djokovic wins 101st career title but withdraws from ATP Tour Finals