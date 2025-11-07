Earthen lamps illuminate the steps beside the Ganges, where thousands of devotees gather for a prayer ceremony during Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi, India. AP Photo
A woman walks across a suspension bridge on a foggy morning in Lalitpur, Nepal. Reuters
People release krathongs, or decorated rafts, at Wat Arun Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Loy Krathong festival. AFP
Remote-controlled robots made by Unitree Robotics take part in a boxing match at the 8th International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China. AFP
A woman walks past red autumn leaves in London. EPA
A swing offers dizzying views at the Tegallalang rice terraces near Ubud in Bali. AFP
Installations at Lumina Park's Magic World light exhibition at Palatinus Bath in Budapest, Hungary. EPA
Women take photos near a ginkgo tree in Beijing, China. AP Photo
An aircraft passes in front of the moon over Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo
Hindu devotees sit with oil lamps to pray to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint and philosopher, during the Rakher Upobash festival at a temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Reuters
An animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex models the Natural History Museum in London's latest Christmas jumper. Getty Images
A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom that will go under the hammer at an entertainment memorabilia auction by Propstore in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, Britain, from December 5 to 7. EPA
The golden coffin of Tutankhamun on show at the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Reuters
Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

From glowing lamps in India to ancient treasures at the Grand Egyptian Museum

The National

November 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

