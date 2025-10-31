Hurricane Melissa death toll nears 50 as storm heads for Bermuda

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to nearly 50 after the ferocious storm devastated Caribbean islands and was bearing down on Bermuda.

Flooding was expected to subside in the Bahamas, although high water levels could persist in Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The storm, one of the most powerful recorded, was made four times more likely because of human-caused climate change, a study by Imperial College London found.

Tropical storm conditions were observed in Bermuda late on Thursday and a hurricane warning was issued for the island, with maximum sustained winds of 160 kilometres per hour, the NHC said.

The government urged residents to take precautionary measures against the still-powerful storm.

Residents remained calm as Melissa was expected to give the island a relatively wide berth. Authorities said they would close its causeway on Thursday night and shut schools and ferries on Friday "out of an abundance of caution".

In the Bahamas, which Melissa cut through overnight, authorities lifted storm warnings but did not give the all-clear. An official said authorities expected to decide by Saturday whether it was safe for the hundreds of people who evacuated from affected islands to return to their homes.

Melissa did not directly hit Haiti, but caused at least 25 deaths there, authorities said, mostly in the southern town of Petit Goave when a river burst its banks after days of torrential rain.

A river also caved in and carried off part of a national motorway, local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported. The road, which had been weakened by last year's Hurricane Beryl, connected to the nearby city of Jacmel.

Buildings destroyed in St Elizabeth parish as Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica. AFP Damage in the country's parish of Manchester. AFP Residents search for food on the streets of Black River, in Santa Cruz. AFP The destroyed Black River Market. AFP Electricity lines down in Black River. AFP Damaged buildings around the St John's Anglican Church in Black River. AFP Debris on a street in Black River. AFP The church of Lacovia Tombstone in St Elizabeth parish. AP More damage in Black River. AFP Razed buildings in St Elizabeth parish. AFP A tree ripped from the ground in St Ann parish. EPA Blocked roads in Lacovia, St Elizabeth parish. Reuters Flooding in St Elizabeth parish. Reuters More damage in St Ann parish. EPA A blocked road in St Elizabeth. Reuters Debris in Lacovia. Reuters

Melissa was the first major hurricane since 1988 to directly hit Jamaica, where authorities reported at least four deaths in the south-western region site of the hurricane's landfall as a powerful Category 5 storm. Wind speeds were well above the minimum level for the strongest hurricane classification.

US forecaster AccuWeather said Melissa was the third most intense hurricane observed in the Caribbean, as well as its slowest moving, compounding damages for affected areas.

Satellite imagery showed trees and homes devastated in the hardest-hit areas of Jamaica, sparse remaining greenery defoliated and most structures destroyed.

"I know many Jamaicans are concerned about their loved ones," Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a video message from a helicopter as he headed to hard-hit Westmoreland parish.

Jamaica's military called on reserve personnel to report for duty in relief and rescue operations. More than 70 per cent of electrical customers in Jamaica remained without power as of Thursday morning, said Energy Minister Daryl Vaz, with power lines felled across the island's roads.

A tree ripped from the ground by Hurricane Melissa in St Catherine, Jamaica, which has made landfall as a category five storm. AFP A resident of Santiago in Cuba slides down part of the roof of his house, damaged by Hurricane Melissa. AFP Fulgencio Garcia bails water out of his home in Santiago, Cuba. Reuters Rollin Salmond cuts away sections of a tree blocking the entrance to his home in Longwood, St Elizabeth, Jamaica. AFP A family salvage belongings from the rubble of their home in Santiago de Cuba. AFP Damaged structures and boats after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Alligator Pond, Jamaica. Reuters A flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AFP High winds in Kingston, Jamaica. AP Residents evacuate from Playa Siboney in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. AFP The Rio Cobre bursts its banks near St Catherine, Jamaica. AFP High winds in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Reuters A house damaged by the preliminary winds of Hurricane Melissa in Portmore, Jamaica. EPA A satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica. Forecastewrs predict the top-level Category 5 storm will cause catastrophic flooding. AFP A fallen tree lies on a street as Melissa approaches in Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters A gas station and nearby businesses are boarded up ahead of the imminent impact in St Catherine, Jamaica. EPA A car is abandoned after a road became impassable when Tropical Storm Melissa barrelled through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AP Heavy flooding in Santo Domingo. More than 647,000 people are without drinking water after aqueducts were damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa in the Dominican Republic. EPA Children play in a flooded street as heavy rain continues to fall in Santo Domingo. AP Clouds gather over the mountains of Petionville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as Tropical Storm Melissa moves through the Caribbean. EPA Residents of Santo Domingo are forced to wade through rising floodwater. AP Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, forecasters warned, as the storm moves towards Jamaica. EPA The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and another in the Dominican Republic, where one person remains missing. EPA Big waves crash on to the shore at Santo Domingo. Schools and government offices remained closed in four of nine provinces in the Dominican Republic still under red alert. EPA Flooding has severed access to at least 48 communities in the Dominican Republic. EPA A woman is standing on a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Reuters Palm trees are blasted by the wind, as a storm surge precedes Hurricane Melissa, at Hellshire Beach, Jamaica. Reuters Portmore, Jamaica. A rapid intensification of the storm is expected as it makes its towards Jamaica and the island of Hispaniola. AFP Storm clouds looming over Kingston, Jamaica. AP Emergency teams clean Sandy Gully, the main diversion channel for floodwater, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica. AFP Members of the Dominican Republic Navy and civil protection authorities conduct a search operation for a teenager who went missing during Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo. Reuters Sandbags are prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in the Harbour View neighbourhood of Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters

Many schools remained without power or water, officials in the capital Kingston said.

More than 130 roads remained blocked by trees, debris and electric lines, authorities said, forcing the military to clear roads on foot into isolated areas, with ambulances following close behind.

One road in the hard-hit coastal town of Black River was swamped with more than 1.2 metres of sand stretching over 1.5km, officials said.

In western parts of the island, people crowded by supermarkets and petrol stations to fill up on supplies.

US search and rescue teams were headed for Jamaica on Thursday to assist in recovery efforts, Jamaican authorities said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was prepared to offer "immediate humanitarian aid" to the people of Cuba, a long-time US foe.

Authorities in Cuba, which Melissa struck as a Category 3 storm, said they were "awaiting clarification on how and in what way they are willing to assist".

At least 241 Cuban communities remained isolated and without communications on Wednesday after the storm's passage across Santiago province, affecting up to 140,000 residents, according to preliminary media reports.

Residents of Santiago, Cuba's second-largest city, began returning to repair their homes. Authorities had evacuated 735,000 people to shelters outside the hurricane's cone and relocated tourists in small northern islands to inland hotels. Cuba reported substantial infrastructure and crop damage but no loss of life as of midday on Thursday.

