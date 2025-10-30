Best Photos of October 30: From German Chancellor controlling a robot to festival of lights in Myanmar

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, right, steers DLR's humanoid walking robot TORO, watched by Minister for Research, Technology and Space Dorothee Baer, second right, at the launch of the country's High-Tech Agenda in Berlin. AFP
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, right, steers DLR's humanoid walking robot TORO, watched by Minister for Research, Technology and Space Dorothee Baer, second right, at the launch of the country's High-Tech Agenda in Berlin. AFP
The partly flooded village of Blatten, Switzerland, following recent snow, five months after it was hit by a landslide. AP
The partly flooded village of Blatten, Switzerland, following recent snow, five months after it was hit by a landslide. AP
A Cuban farmer rescues his dog and some belongings from his flooded house after Hurricane Melissa passed through San Miguel de Parada, in Santiago de Cuba province. AFP
A Cuban farmer rescues his dog and some belongings from his flooded house after Hurricane Melissa passed through San Miguel de Parada, in Santiago de Cuba province. AFP
Soldiers wearing First World War Sikh infantry uniforms and carrying period equipment launch the British military's 1914 Sikhs ceremonial marching troop at Wellington Barracks in London. The troop is dedicated to honouring the Sikh soldiers who served in the First World War and beyond. AP
Soldiers wearing First World War Sikh infantry uniforms and carrying period equipment launch the British military's 1914 Sikhs ceremonial marching troop at Wellington Barracks in London. The troop is dedicated to honouring the Sikh soldiers who served in the First World War and beyond. AP
Camels frame a tower at Jiayu Pass on the Great Wall of China and the ancient Silk Road, in Jiayuguan, Gansu province. Reuters
Camels frame a tower at Jiayu Pass on the Great Wall of China and the ancient Silk Road, in Jiayuguan, Gansu province. Reuters
Racing Club de Avellaneda defender Gabriel Rojas' tattoo of Diego Maradona is visible as he fights for the ball against Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta during the Copa Libertadores semi-final second-leg match in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. AFP
Racing Club de Avellaneda defender Gabriel Rojas' tattoo of Diego Maradona is visible as he fights for the ball against Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta during the Copa Libertadores semi-final second-leg match in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. AFP
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by children as he arrives to visit the Hindu BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, better known as Neasden Temple, in London, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. AFP
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by children as he arrives to visit the Hindu BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, better known as Neasden Temple, in London, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. AFP
A lantern is released on the first day of the Tazaungdaing Festival of lights in Taunggyi, in Myanmar's north-eastern Shan State. AFP
A lantern is released on the first day of the Tazaungdaing Festival of lights in Taunggyi, in Myanmar's north-eastern Shan State. AFP

News

Best Photos of October 30: From German Chancellor controlling a robot to festival of lights in Myanmar

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

More from this package
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH DETAILS

Chelsea 4 

Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74)

Ajax 4

Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55) 

Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
What's%20in%20my%20pazhamkootan%3F
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAdd%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EParippu%20%E2%80%93%20moong%20dal%20and%20coconut%20curry%3Cbr%3ESambar%20%E2%80%93%20vegetable-infused%20toor%20dal%20curry%3Cbr%3EAviyal%20%E2%80%93%20mixed%20vegetables%20in%20thick%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EThoran%20%E2%80%93%20beans%20and%20other%20dry%20veggies%20with%20spiced%20coconut%3Cbr%3EKhichdi%20%E2%80%93%20lentil%20and%20rice%20porridge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOptional%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EKootukari%20%E2%80%93%20stew%20of%20black%20chickpeas%2C%20raw%20banana%2C%20yam%20and%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EOlan%20%E2%80%93%20ash%20gourd%20curry%20with%20coconut%20milk%3Cbr%3EPulissery%20%E2%80%93%20spiced%20buttermilk%20curry%3Cbr%3ERasam%20%E2%80%93%20spice-infused%20soup%20with%20a%20tamarind%20base%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvoid%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EPayasam%20%E2%80%93%20sweet%20vermicelli%20kheer%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed

Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently.

Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam.

The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos.

One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible.

That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Profile

Company: Libra Project

Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware

Launch year: 2017

Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time

Sector: Renewable energy

Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
On Women's Day
THE LOWDOWN

Photograph

Rating: 4/5

Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
US%20federal%20gun%20reform%20since%20Sandy%20Hook
%3Cp%3E-%20April%2017%2C%202013%3A%20A%20bipartisan-drafted%20bill%20to%20expand%20background%20checks%20and%20ban%20assault%20weapons%20fails%20in%20the%20Senate.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20July%202015%3A%20Bill%20to%20require%20background%20checks%20for%20all%20gun%20sales%20is%20introduced%20in%20House%20of%20Representatives.%20It%20is%20not%20brought%20to%20a%20vote.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20June%2012%2C%202016%3A%20Orlando%20shooting.%20Barack%20Obama%20calls%20on%20Congress%20to%20renew%20law%20prohibiting%20sale%20of%20assault-style%20weapons%20and%20high-capacity%20magazines.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20October%201%2C%202017%3A%20Las%20Vegas%20shooting.%20US%20lawmakers%20call%20for%20banning%20bump-fire%20stocks%2C%20and%20some%20renew%20call%20for%20assault%20weapons%20ban.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20February%2014%2C%202018%3A%20Seventeen%20pupils%20are%20killed%20and%2017%20are%20wounded%20during%20a%20mass%20shooting%20in%20Parkland%2C%20Florida.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20December%2018%2C%202018%3A%20Donald%20Trump%20announces%20a%20ban%20on%20bump-fire%20stocks.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20August%202019%3A%20US%20House%20passes%20law%20expanding%20background%20checks.%20It%20is%20not%20brought%20to%20a%20vote%20in%20the%20Senate.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20April%2011%2C%202022%3A%20Joe%20Biden%20announces%20measures%20to%20crack%20down%20on%20hard-to-trace%20'ghost%20guns'.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20May%2024%2C%202022%3A%20Nineteen%20children%20and%20two%20teachers%20are%20killed%20at%20an%20elementary%20school%20in%20Uvalde%2C%20Texas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20June%2025%2C%202022%3A%20Joe%20Biden%20signs%20into%20law%20the%20first%20federal%20gun-control%20bill%20in%20decades.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dubai Bling season three

Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed 

Rating: 1/5

On Women's Day
Updated: October 30, 2025, 11:25 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day