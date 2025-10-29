Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica with record strength before heading for Cuba

A tree ripped from the ground by Hurricane Melissa in St Catherine, Jamaica, which has made landfall as a category five storm. AFP
A tree ripped from the ground by Hurricane Melissa in St Catherine, Jamaica, which has made landfall as a category five storm. AFP
A flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AFP
A flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AFP
High winds in Kingston, Jamaica. AP
High winds in Kingston, Jamaica. AP
Residents evacuate from Playa Siboney in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. AFP
Residents evacuate from Playa Siboney in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. AFP
The Rio Cobre bursts its banks near St Catherine, Jamaica. AFP
The Rio Cobre bursts its banks near St Catherine, Jamaica. AFP
High winds in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Reuters
High winds in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Reuters
A house damaged by the preliminary winds of Hurricane Melissa in Portmore, Jamaica. EPA
A house damaged by the preliminary winds of Hurricane Melissa in Portmore, Jamaica. EPA
A satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica. Forecastewrs predict the top-level Category 5 storm will cause catastrophic flooding. AFP
A satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica. Forecastewrs predict the top-level Category 5 storm will cause catastrophic flooding. AFP
A fallen tree lies on a street as Melissa approaches in Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters
A fallen tree lies on a street as Melissa approaches in Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters
A gas station and nearby businesses are boarded up ahead of the imminent impact in St Catherine, Jamaica. EPA
A gas station and nearby businesses are boarded up ahead of the imminent impact in St Catherine, Jamaica. EPA
A car is abandoned after a road became impassable when Tropical Storm Melissa barrelled through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AP
A car is abandoned after a road became impassable when Tropical Storm Melissa barrelled through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AP
Heavy flooding in Santo Domingo. More than 647,000 people are without drinking water after aqueducts were damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa in the Dominican Republic. EPA
Heavy flooding in Santo Domingo. More than 647,000 people are without drinking water after aqueducts were damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa in the Dominican Republic. EPA
Children play in a flooded street as heavy rain continues to fall in Santo Domingo. AP
Children play in a flooded street as heavy rain continues to fall in Santo Domingo. AP
Clouds gather over the mountains of Petionville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as Tropical Storm Melissa moves through the Caribbean. EPA
Clouds gather over the mountains of Petionville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as Tropical Storm Melissa moves through the Caribbean. EPA
Residents of Santo Domingo are forced to wade through rising floodwater. AP
Residents of Santo Domingo are forced to wade through rising floodwater. AP
Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, forecasters warned, as the storm moves towards Jamaica. EPA
Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, forecasters warned, as the storm moves towards Jamaica. EPA
The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and another in the Dominican Republic, where one person remains missing. EPA
The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and another in the Dominican Republic, where one person remains missing. EPA
Big waves crash on to the shore at Santo Domingo. Schools and government offices remained closed in four of nine provinces in the Dominican Republic still under red alert. EPA
Big waves crash on to the shore at Santo Domingo. Schools and government offices remained closed in four of nine provinces in the Dominican Republic still under red alert. EPA
Flooding has severed access to at least 48 communities in the Dominican Republic. EPA
Flooding has severed access to at least 48 communities in the Dominican Republic. EPA
A woman is standing on a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Reuters
A woman is standing on a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Reuters
Palm trees are blasted by the wind, as a storm surge precedes Hurricane Melissa, at Hellshire Beach, Jamaica. Reuters
Palm trees are blasted by the wind, as a storm surge precedes Hurricane Melissa, at Hellshire Beach, Jamaica. Reuters
Portmore, Jamaica. A rapid intensification of the storm is expected as it makes its towards Jamaica and the island of Hispaniola. AFP
Portmore, Jamaica. A rapid intensification of the storm is expected as it makes its towards Jamaica and the island of Hispaniola. AFP
Storm clouds looming over Kingston, Jamaica. AP
Storm clouds looming over Kingston, Jamaica. AP
Emergency teams clean Sandy Gully, the main diversion channel for floodwater, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica. AFP
Emergency teams clean Sandy Gully, the main diversion channel for floodwater, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica. AFP
Members of the Dominican Republic Navy and civil protection authorities conduct a search operation for a teenager who went missing during Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo. Reuters
Members of the Dominican Republic Navy and civil protection authorities conduct a search operation for a teenager who went missing during Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo. Reuters
Sandbags are prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in the Harbour View neighbourhood of Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters
Sandbags are prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in the Harbour View neighbourhood of Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters

News

Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica with record strength before heading for Cuba

'No infrastructure' in region can withstand category five storm, says Prime Minister

The National

October 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Heavy floodwaters swept across south-western Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled on to roads on Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa pummelled the Caribbean island as a catastrophic category five storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Landslides, fallen trees and numerous power cuts were reported as Melissa hit with 295kph winds near New Hope.

The storm was continuing its path towards Cuba early on Wednesday.

Jamaican officials warned that the clean-up and damage assessment in the country could be slow.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a category five,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

Floodwaters trapped at least three families in their homes in the community of Black River in western Jamaica. Crews were unable to help them because of dangerous conditions, said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council.

“Roofs were flying off,” he said. “We are hoping and praying that the situation will ease so that some attempt can be made to get to those persons.”

Extensive damage was reported in the south-western parish of St Elizabeth, which was underwater, Mr McKenzie said.

It was too early to talk about the extent of the damage because the hurricane – the strongest to hit the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago – was still pummelling the country, he added.

Rohan Brown, of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service, said that as Melissa moved off the coast, its anticlockwise rotation would bring a heavy storm surge to the north of the country through the night.

The storm was maintaining category four strength as it moved towards Cuba, where it was expected to cross the eastern part of the island overnight.

Nearly 15,000 people were in shelters in Jamaica and 540,000, or 77 per cent, were without power, officials said.

Jamaican officials had warned against going outside, but curiosity got the better of a few teenagers who had never experienced the wrath of a category five system.

“When the wind howls, it feels as if the world is falling apart,” Gavin Fuller, 15, said with a grin. “I wanted to know what it feels like to stand in the eye of something so powerful.”

Trump offers help

“We’re watching it closely, and we’re prepared to move,” President Donald Trump said.

Mr Trump said he had marvelled at the storm’s strength.

“I’ve never seen that before. I guess it can get that high, but I’ve never seen it,” he said.

Evacuations in Cuba

About 281,000 people had been evacuated and taken to 101 centres in Cuba, or were staying with neighbours or relatives, said Beatriz Urrutia, president of the Provincial Defence Council and first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Some low-lying or coastal communities have been completely evacuated, with only the personnel in charge of protecting property remaining.

Of the 16 reservoirs managed by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources in the province, five were discharging water, with 78 per cent of their capacity accumulated in anticipation of heavy downpours.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

On Women's Day
While you're here:
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi

Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.

Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Temple numbers

Expected completion: 2022

Height: 24 meters

Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people

Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people

First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time

First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres  

Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres

Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor 

Company profile

Company name: Suraasa

Started: 2018

Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker

Based: India, UAE and the UK

Industry: EdTech

Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile

Name: Steppi

Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic

Launched: February 2020

Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year

Employees: Five

Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings

Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Ticket prices
  • Golden circle - Dh995
  • Floor Standing - Dh495
  • Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95
  • Lower Bowl premium - Dh795
  • Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695
  • Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595
  • Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395
  • Upper Bowl standard - Dh295
Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

Jordan cabinet changes

In

  • Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation
  • Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance
  • Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
  • Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health
  • Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
  • Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth

Out

  • Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research
  • Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development
  • Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health
  • Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing
  • Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment
  • Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development
  • Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture
  • Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice
  • Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture
  • Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education
  • Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth
  • Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture
Skoda Superb Specs

Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol

Power: 190hp

Torque: 320Nm

Price: From Dh147,000

Available: Now

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: October 29, 2025, 5:00 AM
WeatherJamaicaCuba