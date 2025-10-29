Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica with record strength before heading for Cuba

Heavy floodwaters swept across south-western Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled on to roads on Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa pummelled the Caribbean island as a catastrophic category five storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.
Landslides, fallen trees and numerous power cuts were reported as Melissa hit with 295kph winds near New Hope.
The storm was continuing its path towards Cuba early on Wednesday.
Jamaican officials warned that the clean-up and damage assessment in the country could be slow.
“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a category five,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”
Floodwaters trapped at least three families in their homes in the community of Black River in western Jamaica. Crews were unable to help them because of dangerous conditions, said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council.
“Roofs were flying off,” he said. “We are hoping and praying that the situation will ease so that some attempt can be made to get to those persons.”
Extensive damage was reported in the south-western parish of St Elizabeth, which was underwater, Mr McKenzie said.
It was too early to talk about the extent of the damage because the hurricane – the strongest to hit the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago – was still pummelling the country, he added.
Rohan Brown, of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service, said that as Melissa moved off the coast, its anticlockwise rotation would bring a heavy storm surge to the north of the country through the night.
The storm was maintaining category four strength as it moved towards Cuba, where it was expected to cross the eastern part of the island overnight.
Nearly 15,000 people were in shelters in Jamaica and 540,000, or 77 per cent, were without power, officials said.
Jamaican officials had warned against going outside, but curiosity got the better of a few teenagers who had never experienced the wrath of a category five system.
“When the wind howls, it feels as if the world is falling apart,” Gavin Fuller, 15, said with a grin. “I wanted to know what it feels like to stand in the eye of something so powerful.”
Trump offers help
“We’re watching it closely, and we’re prepared to move,” President Donald Trump said.
Mr Trump said he had marvelled at the storm’s strength.
“I’ve never seen that before. I guess it can get that high, but I’ve never seen it,” he said.
Evacuations in Cuba
About 281,000 people had been evacuated and taken to 101 centres in Cuba, or were staying with neighbours or relatives, said Beatriz Urrutia, president of the Provincial Defence Council and first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.
Some low-lying or coastal communities have been completely evacuated, with only the personnel in charge of protecting property remaining.
Of the 16 reservoirs managed by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources in the province, five were discharging water, with 78 per cent of their capacity accumulated in anticipation of heavy downpours.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
What can victims do?
Always use only regulated platforms
Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion
Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)
Report to local authorities
Warn others to prevent further harm
Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
Temple numbers
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
Company profile
Company name: Suraasa
Started: 2018
Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker
Based: India, UAE and the UK
Industry: EdTech
Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding
Company profile
Name: Steppi
Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic
Launched: February 2020
Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year
Employees: Five
Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings
Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Ticket prices
- Golden circle - Dh995
- Floor Standing - Dh495
- Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95
- Lower Bowl premium - Dh795
- Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695
- Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595
- Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395
- Upper Bowl standard - Dh295
Tamkeen's offering
- Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
- Option 2: 50% across three years
- Option 3: 30% across five years
GIANT REVIEW
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan
Director: Athale
Rating: 4/5
Jordan cabinet changes
In
- Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation
- Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice
- Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance
- Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
- Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing
- Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development
- Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health
- Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
- Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth
Out
- Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research
- Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development
- Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health
- Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing
- Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment
- Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development
- Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture
- Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice
- Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture
- Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education
- Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth
- Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture
Skoda Superb Specs
Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol
Power: 190hp
Torque: 320Nm
Price: From Dh147,000
Available: Now
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets