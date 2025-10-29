Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica with record strength before heading for Cuba

Heavy floodwaters swept across south-western Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled on to roads on Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa pummelled the Caribbean island as a catastrophic category five storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Landslides, fallen trees and numerous power cuts were reported as Melissa hit with 295kph winds near New Hope.

The storm was continuing its path towards Cuba early on Wednesday.

Jamaican officials warned that the clean-up and damage assessment in the country could be slow.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a category five,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

Floodwaters trapped at least three families in their homes in the community of Black River in western Jamaica. Crews were unable to help them because of dangerous conditions, said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council.

“Roofs were flying off,” he said. “We are hoping and praying that the situation will ease so that some attempt can be made to get to those persons.”

Extensive damage was reported in the south-western parish of St Elizabeth, which was underwater, Mr McKenzie said.

It was too early to talk about the extent of the damage because the hurricane – the strongest to hit the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago – was still pummelling the country, he added.

Rohan Brown, of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service, said that as Melissa moved off the coast, its anticlockwise rotation would bring a heavy storm surge to the north of the country through the night.

The storm was maintaining category four strength as it moved towards Cuba, where it was expected to cross the eastern part of the island overnight.

Nearly 15,000 people were in shelters in Jamaica and 540,000, or 77 per cent, were without power, officials said.

Jamaican officials had warned against going outside, but curiosity got the better of a few teenagers who had never experienced the wrath of a category five system.

“When the wind howls, it feels as if the world is falling apart,” Gavin Fuller, 15, said with a grin. “I wanted to know what it feels like to stand in the eye of something so powerful.”

Trump offers help

“We’re watching it closely, and we’re prepared to move,” President Donald Trump said.

Mr Trump said he had marvelled at the storm’s strength.

“I’ve never seen that before. I guess it can get that high, but I’ve never seen it,” he said.

Evacuations in Cuba

About 281,000 people had been evacuated and taken to 101 centres in Cuba, or were staying with neighbours or relatives, said Beatriz Urrutia, president of the Provincial Defence Council and first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Some low-lying or coastal communities have been completely evacuated, with only the personnel in charge of protecting property remaining.

Of the 16 reservoirs managed by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources in the province, five were discharging water, with 78 per cent of their capacity accumulated in anticipation of heavy downpours.

