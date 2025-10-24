Pictures of the week: From Diwali celebrations in India to a UFC face-off in Abu Dhabi

Women set off fireworks during celebrations for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chennai, India. AFP
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with the joint winners of the Arab Reading Challenge, twin sisters Baisan and Baylsan Koka, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Ruel Pableo for The National
A mural celebrating Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez, known as the Doctor of the Poor, is painted across houses in the El Saman de Bolívar community, in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas. AFP
New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at her office in Tokyo. AP
The demolition site of the White House's East Wing, which is making way for US President Donald Trump's new ballroom, in Washington. Reuters
Migrating grey cranes gather during sunset at their roosting site in the Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. EPA
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla join Pope Leo XIV as he leads an ecumenical prayer with Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell in the first joint act of worship between an English monarch and a Pope in 500 years, in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Reuters
Wrestlers in Karachi, Pakistan, compete in a Sindhi Malakhra match, an ancient form of wrestling. AFP
A peace march crosses the Margaret Bridge in Budapest on the 69th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution and war of independence against communist rule and the Soviet Union. AP
Flamingos at the Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, in Abu Dhabi, where breeding has been boosted after an enclosure was built with mirrors that 'give the birds a sense of a bigger flock surrounding them'. Antonie Robertson/The National
The 2026 edition of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi is unveiled at ceremony at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Victor Besa/The National
Zilzal 217, owned and captained by Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, wins the second round of the Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race (43ft category). Wam
Pakistan's Aliya Riaz and Natalia Pervaiz walk off the field during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup one-day international match against New Zealand in Colombo. AFP
A worker pounds a wall of rock to make gravel and sand in the Kenscoff neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. AP
Senna Agius of Australia leads the field during the Moto2 at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island. AP
A big wave slams into Kalk Bay harbour wall at high tide in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters
Lea Werner, riding Viola, celebrates after winning the Cow Grand Prix, exclusively for female jockeys, in the Alpine resort of Flumserberg, Switzerland. AFP
After breaking through security lines, supporters of former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga mark his death at the tomb of his father, in Bondo. AFP
Morning fog over the Tatra Mountains in Kluszkowce village, southern Poland. EPA
The stars of All's Fair, from left, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts pose for photographers at the TV series' UK premiere in London. AP
James McDonald riding Via Sistina at sunrise at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images
Nepalese officers shower service animals with marigolds during Kukur Tihar, a celebration dedicated to dogs, during Diwali, at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu. AFP
Cambodian fishermen cast their nets into a lake in Kandal province, near Phnom Penh. AFP
Nocturnal, by Glow Art Creations, catches the eye on the eve of Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival. PA
In Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, graves are prepared for the unidentified remains of Palestinians who died in Israeli detention during the Gaza conflict. Reuters
An Afghan farmer at work in a sunflower field in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province. AFP
Members of the Presidential Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Greek Parliament in Athens. The government plans to ban protests at the memorial after a hunger strike there following a rail disaster. AFP
A steel worker at ThyssenKrupp's blast furnace 2 in Duisburg, Germany. EPA
A rainbow appears over Blencathra in Keswick, in England's Lake District. Getty Images
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at the press conference before their title fight at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
News

Pictures of the week: From Diwali celebrations in India to a UFC face-off in Abu Dhabi

Striking images from around the world

The National

October 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 24, 2025, 6:02 PM
