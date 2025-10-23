New Delhi air quality at hazardous levels after Diwali fireworks. Reuters
Iranian workers clean the Holy Virgin Mary subway station ahead of its opening ceremony in Tehran. EPA
South Korean Air Force aerobatics team Black Eagles perform during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Seongnam. EPA
A man pours water from a calabash to honour the spirits and ensure protection at sea ahead of the pirogues race in Ngor, Senegal. AFP
Israelis practise kitesurfing during sunset off the coast of Tel Aviv. AFP
Northern lights shine bright in Lietzen, Germany. AP
An aerial view shows tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the war-damaged area surrounding Gaza city's port. AFP
Farmers harvest lotus roots in Huaian in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Mourners and supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga fill a stadium ahead of the arrival of his coffin to his home region in Kisumu. AFP
Venezuelan-US artist Alex Da Corte's artwork, titled 'Kermit the Frog, Even', is installed at Place Vendome in Paris, ahead of the official opening of the Art Basel contemporary and modern art market. AFP
Indian people at a market ahead of Diwali in Mumbai. EPA
Rabbi Daniel Walker and Britain's King Charles visit Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, Britain. Reuters
About 2.61 million oil lamps along the Saryu river on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya, India. AP Photo
A man works on a giant mural of Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez in the El Saman de Bolivar community, Caracas. AFP
Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

From a smoggy morning in India to a giant mural of a doctor in Venezuela

The National

October 23, 2025

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
