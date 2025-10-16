A man installs artwork at a park in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA
Rikishi sumo wrestlers arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, ahead of the Grand Sumo Tournament. AFP
Peruvian police officers stand guard while blocking a flare near Congress during a demonstration against the new government of José Jeri in Lima, Peru. EPA
Lili, a 10-month-old red kangaroo joey, at Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. Lili has been cared for by the zoo's veterinarians since she was thrown out of her mother's pouch aged nine months. EPA
Global Village opens its doors for the 30th year. Antonie Robertson / The National
Guests look at work entitled 'Circumference' by Rene Trevino at the Erin Cluley Gallery at the Frieze London 2025 exhibition. AFP
An egret stands on the back of a Camargue horse near Villeneuve les Beziers, southern France. AFP
Students take part in a protest at Puerta del Sol square, Madrid, during a general strike called by Spanish unions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Reuters
Best photos of October 16: From artwork in Vietnam to protests in Madrid

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 16, 2025

On Women's Day
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
October 16, 2025
