Shoe thrown at India's chief justice over remark about Hindu god

A lawyer threw a shoe at India's Chief Justice BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday over remarks he made about the Hindu god Vishnu.

The lawyer approached the raised platform where Mr Gavai was sitting on Monday and threw the shoe, the BBC reported.

Mr Gavai had reportedly said in a recent court proceeding that a man filing a plea seeking the replacement of a damaged statue of the god should “go and ask the deity himself to do something”. The court rejected the plea.

Three lawyers present in the courtroom told the BBC that a shoe had been thrown at the judge, with one saying it “brushed against the chief justice and [another] justice … and fell behind them”.

Mr Gavai, who is to retire next month as India's top judge, asked the court to continue proceedings as his attacker was led away, legal website LiveLaw said.

LiveLaw said it was not clear whether the object in the attacker's hand was a shoe or a roll of paper.

“We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan Dharma,” the attacker, whose name was not given in reports on the incident, shouted as he was being led out, using another name for Hinduism, the Hindustan Times reported.

Last month, Mr Gavai said that the remarks he had made in court about the god were misconstrued and that he respected all religions.

An association of Supreme Court lawyers condemned Monday's incident and demanded that the court initiate proceedings against the lawyer involved.

“This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the constitutional values of decorum, discipline and institutional integrity,” the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association said.

India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the attack was a result of misinformation on social media.

“I have personally seen Chief Justice visiting religious places of all religions with full reverence,” Mr Mehta told Reuters.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho