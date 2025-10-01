A model wears a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's ready-to-wear spring-summer 2026 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. AFP
A man sells colourful bamboo baskets by the roadside in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. AP
Britain's Princess Anne visits a salt therapy room at a rehabilitation centre for Ukrainian war veterans in Kyiv. Getty Images
Demonstrators protesting against chronic electricity and water cuts confront riot police in Antananarivo, Madagascar. AP
An anti-Israel mural depicting a Houthi fighter stopping an Israeli ship off the coast of Yemen, in Sanaa. EPA
Supporters of China wave national flags in Hong Kong, marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. EPA
Bollywood actresses Kajol, left, and Jaya Bachchan take part in celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Mumbai. AFP
Displaced Palestinian children search for firewood and plastic at a landfill site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AP
Best photos of October 1: From Paris Fashion Week to Gaza children looking for firewood

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 01, 2025

