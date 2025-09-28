People sail on boats made from recycled materials, mostly plastic bottles, during Love the Environment Festival, held on the Ciliwung, one of the world's most polluted rivers, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
Samburu women gather to perform traditional dances in celebration after a race, part of the 32nd Maralal International Camel Derby celebrations, in Kenya. AFP
Migrants try to board people smugglers' boats in a bid to cross the English Channel, off the coast of Gravelines, northern France. Two women died in the Channel overnight, French authorities said, with 60 others rescued. AFP
An ambulance carrying the dead and injured makes its way through the crowd after a crush at a political rally in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India. Dozens were killed. AFP
People take part in the traditional correfoc event, held within the Merce fiestas in Barcelona. Participants dress as demons and run through the streets as they light fireworks. EPA
A Palestinian runs for cover as the Israel military bombards Gaza city. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health estimates. EPA
Heavy machinery is used to clear rubble from a residential area hit by Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine. EPA
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's highest, towers into the clouds in China's south-west Guizhou province. AFP
News

Best photos of September 28: Environmental festival in Jakarta to world's highest bridge in China

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 28, 2025

