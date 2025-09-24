Antoinette Lattouf speaks to the media during a doorstop at the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney, Australia, on June 25, 2025. EPA
News

Australia's ABC ordered to pay large fine to journalist fired over Gaza post

Judge says broadcaster's contraventions caused very 'significant consequences' for Antoinette Lattouf

The National

September 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Australia's public broadcaster was ordered on Wednesday to pay a hefty penalty to radio journalist Antoinette Lattouf, who was dismissed over a social media post related to the Gaza war.

ABC was ordered to pay 150,000 Australian dollars (US$99,160) on Wednesday, in addition to A$70,000 (US$46,200) that was determined this year. The amount must be paid within 28 days.

Ms Lattouf took legal action in December 2023, when her on-air shifts were cut short three days into a five-day stint hosting ABC Radio’s Sydney Mornings.

She was fired for reposting on Instagram a Human Rights Watch video report on the Gaza war with the comment: "HRW reporting starvation as a tool of war".

Federal Court judge Darryl Rangiah previously said the broadcaster broke employment law by terminating Ms Lattouf "for reasons including that she held political opinions opposing the Israeli military campaign in Gaza".

On Wednesday, Mr Rangiah said the ABC's contraventions caused very "significant consequences" for Ms Lattouf.

"For most people, employment is not just a source of income, but contributes substantially to their sense of purpose, identity and self-worth," he said.

Mr Rangiah said the compensation awarded to Ms Lattouf was "sufficient" to address the impact of the offence.

Ms Lattouf said the ABC had spent "well over $2 million of taxpayer money fighting me".

"Whatever the penalty, for me this was never about money - it's always been about accountability and the integrity of the information our public broadcaster gives us," she posted on social media on Tuesday.

"I hope the ABC takes this opportunity to restore credibility, regain trust, and re-establish integrity, because our democracy depends on a strong fourth estate."

ABC managing director Hugh Marks said the broadcaster would "continue to reflect on the court's findings".

"We take the matter seriously and have reflected on the lessons learnt and their implications. We must be better," he said.

Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Last month, a body backed by the UN officially declared famine in part of Gaza.

Last week, UN investigators accused Israel of committing genocide in the besieged territory, nearly two years after the war erupted following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

