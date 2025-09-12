Tourists pose for photos dressed in traditional Uzbek clothing in Registan Square in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. EPA
Nepalese soldiers stand guard near Singha Durbar, which houses government and parliament buildings, after it was set on fire by protesters in Kathmandu. AFP
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammed on the last Friday of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar. AFP
A man walks across the rubble of a collapsed building after flooding in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. AFP
Models present Yi Ming's spring/summer 2026 collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing. Reuters
Workers unload crates of silkworm cocoons at a silk company in Qianjiang District, Chongqing, south-west China. AFP
A woman cycles along a flooded street following torrential rain in Tokyo, Japan. EPA
People look at a mural in honour of US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, in Ashdod, Israel. Kirk was shot dead by a sniper at a Utah university event. EPA
Best photos of September 12: From tourism in Uzbekistan to a Charlie Kirk mural in Israel

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

September 12, 2025

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood

Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.
"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.
“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”
It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.
Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

