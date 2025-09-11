A model displays a creation from the Yes By Yesir collection by Ye Qian during the China Fashion week in Beijing. AFP
Young students place books and notebooks on their heads as they gather at a designated evacuation centre outside a school building during an earthquake drill in Manila. AFP
A macaque monkey jumps between trees in Dharamshala, India. AP
Cubans gather at the Malecon waterfront at sunset during blackout in Havana. AFP
Magomed Saidov of Russia and Valmir Da Silva of Brazil in action during UAE Warriors 63 in Al Ain, UAE. EPA
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard leads riders up the Morredero pass in stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana. AFP
A volunteer holds a cross as a relative follows in heavy rain during a burial in Ntoyo, after fighters linked to ISIS killed 71 people in an overnight attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. AFP
Burnt remains inside Nepal’s Parliament after protesters set it ablaze during deadly anti-corruption unrest in Kathmandu, sparked by a short-lived social media ban. Reuters
News

Best photos of September 11: from China Fashion Week to protests in Nepal

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 11, 2025

Updated: September 11, 2025, 11:57 AM
