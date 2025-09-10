Grenadier Guards arrive to form a guard of honour before a meeting of defence ministers from the E5 group of European nations - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland - in Woolwich, London. AP
Villager Jannat Mai wades through a flooded street to a rescue boat during evacuations from Daryapur, near Jalalpur Pirwala, in Punjab province, Pakistan. The nearby Chenab river has breached its banks in monsoon rains. Reuters
An exhibition of works by German painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner at the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland. EPA
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees at an event in Dharamshala, India. AP
Riot police run along a street in Toulouse during nationwide demonstrations in France by the Bloquons Tout (Block Everything) protest movement. AFP
A man prays as children play on a trampoline on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. AFP
Pope Leo waves to the crowd as he arrives to lead the weekly audience at St Peter's Square in the Vatican. AFP
Partially flooded homes in Jalalpur Pirwala, in the Multan district of Pakistan's Punjab province, after the Chenab river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains. AFP
Best photos of September 10: From guard of honour in London to floods in the Punjab

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 10, 2025

