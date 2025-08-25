A pupil arrives on the first day of school at Yas American Academy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
This long-exposure photo shows the ancient ruins of Palmyra beneath a starry night sky in central Syria. AFP
Smoke rises after an Israeli army air strike in Gaza city. AP
A fisherman lays his fish out to dry after an early morning catch at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. AFP
Sikh devotees carry their pet eagles in a religious procession from Gurudwara Ramsar to the Akal Takht Sahib to mark the anniversary of the installation of the sacred book at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. AFP
St Nicholas Church and Lesser Town Bridge Tower are illuminated by the rising sun in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA
Rain falls over buildings and a street in Vinh city before Typhoon Kajiki’s landfall in Vietnam. AFP
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters
News

Best photos of August 25: Back to school in Abu Dhabi to an Israeli air strike on Sanaa

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

