Fans during a Limp Bizkit concert at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Boats equipped to clean work on El Cerron Grande reservoir, which is covered with water lettuce (Pistia stratiotes) due to pollution, in Suchitoto, El Salvador. Reuters
A man prepares animal hides at a tannery in Mumbai, India. Reuters
Damaged packages of humanitarian aid are scattered on the ground near Al Karara crossing (also known as Kissufim) on the Israeli side of the Gaza border. Getty images
An Indonesian Air Force crew member prays before departing with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, on board two Hercules C-130 aircraft, in Jakarta. AFP
A flooded park due to heavy rains in the Aztecas district, near Benito Juarez international airport, Mexico City. AFP
Fishermen offload their catch from a boat early in the morning at Sassoon Dock in Mumbai. AFP
Vessels anchored at the port as Typhoon Podul approaches in Xiamen, south-east China. EPA
News

Best photos of August 13: Limp Bizkit fans in Abu Dhabi to fisherman taking shelter in Xiamen

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 13, 2025

Updated: August 13, 2025, 8:22 AM`
